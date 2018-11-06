Sponsors for Railside's hole-in-one contest sought

GIBSON CITY — Railside Golf Course in Gibson City is looking for 36 area businesses to each provide $100 to be used toward a $600 prize that would be awarded to every golfer who gets a hole-in-one at the course’s infamous par-3 sixth hole, known as the “Train Wreck.”

Each person who gets a hole-in-one on the sixth hole — located just south of Railside’s Train Wreck Bar & Grill — while witnessed during a complete round of golf would win $600 in “Ace Bucks,” which could be redeemed at any of the 36 participating sponsor businesses.

The contest is set to debut July 1. If nobody records a hole-in-one in July, the prize increases by $600. The pot grows by $600 each month nobody records a hole-in-one for 2018. The pot reverts to $600 after each hole-in-one.

When $3,600 in Ace Bucks have been distributed, each sponsor business would kick in $100 toward the hole-in-one prize again.

Businesses are also being sought by Railside to become either tee sign sponsors ($600), Railside app sponsors ($600), water-sprinkler sponsors ($300) or event sponsors ($420).

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor are asked to call Guy Percy at 217-784-8280.



Hohulin golf scramble

Among the upcoming events at Railside is a golf scramble in memory of Josh Hohulin — called the “nofoolin hohulin #everybodyducksscramble.”

The benefit will raise funds for Mr. Hohulin’s chosen ministry — Men for Missions.

The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4, with the golf scramble set for 1 p.m., a meal at 5 p.m. and a free concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Gibson City Bible Church.



Benefit for GCMS golf teams

Also scheduled is an 18-hole golf scramble that will raise funds for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams.

The so-called “Fri(day & night) Falcon” scramble is set for Friday, July 20, with a 5 p.m. shotgun start. Twelve holes will be played in daylight, followed by dinner and then six holes played in the darkness.

There is a $240 entry fee per four-some team. The entry fee covers golf with a cart, a GCMS Falcons bag tag, dinner, glo-ball supplies, hole contests and team prizes.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Benningfield family. The late Logan Benningfield was a member of the GCMS High School boys’ golf team.



25th anniversary Golf & Gala

Also coming up is the 25th Anniversary Golf & Gala Event, scheduled for Saturday, July 7.

The event features a four-player, 12-hole golf scramble, with tee times available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $25 per player and includes golf and a cart, a hot-dog lunch, team prizes and hole contests.

The event also features a dinner dance, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and musical entertainment at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and includes an Italian buffet, assorted desserts, a champagne toast and live music.