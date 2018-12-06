Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 12, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Stanley L. Kaiser, 44, of Tolono, for three counts of violating a stalking/no-contact order.
• Donald F. Bickel, 51, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer.
• Taylor M. Johnson, 18, of Rantoul, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Walter Sokolowski, 59, of Piper City, for resisting a peace officer.
Civil law violation
• Gregory C. Andrews, 64, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Daren C. Evens, 50, fo Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Samuel E. Hall, 20, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Marissa Janelle Smith, 21, of San Jose, Calif., for a headlight/taillight/sidelight violation.
• Diego Tomas-Francisco, 39, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Solomon L. Collins, 43, of Chicago Heights, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Albert N. Figuerou, no age listed, of Rantoul, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Daniel M. Cloninger, 32, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Kamilyn D. Hill, 28, of Paxton, for expired registration.
• Linda A. Huntzicker, 65, of Loda, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Brian J. Pulley, 61, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Clinton Joseph Boyles, 22, of Greenwood, Mo., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Karrim M. Ouzidune, 45, of Champaign, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Richard L. Rogers, 58, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Samuel E. Hall, 20, of Rantoul, for improper use of a turn signal.
• Brooke A. McNair, 30, of Gulfport, Miss., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gregory C. Andrews, 64, of Chicago, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua Lowell White, 24, of Sheldon, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Timothy R. Siadak, 27, of Addison, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ralph G. Tizora, 50, of Huntley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Wade A. Rogers, 23, of Gifford, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Patricia G. Braun, 68, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hannah L. Wascher, 23, of Carmel, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicole M. Bruns, 37, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amy J. Roszak, 21, of Rolling Meadows, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael D. Hicks, 58, of Chicago, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Ericka M. Alvarez-Milian, 34, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alex Ibarra Jr., 21, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony C. Canopa, 21, of Tucson, Ariz., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony J. McInerny, 22, of Bolingbrook, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Jaime Estrada-Alday, 27, of Dallas, Texas, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Monica S. Miller, 29, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justin B. Espericueta, 18, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Eva Mae Knave, 46, of Chatsworth, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
Ordinance violations
• Patricia S. Austin, 35, of Gibson City, for barking dogs.
• Benjamin C. Rudin, 30, of Chatsworth, for allowing grass to exceed 5 inches in height.
• Joshua M. Houston, 27, of Paxton, for allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches in height.
Small claims
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Carlos Mauricio of Piper City.
• Kafer Ag Services vs. Scott Davies of Chatsworth.
• Discover Bank vs. Larry Jamison of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC vs. Kristen Whitaker.
