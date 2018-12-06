List of upcoming community events (June 12, 2018)

The Loda Sportsman’s Club has raffle tickets on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, July 4, during Paxton’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park. To obtain a raffle ticket, people can contact a Loda Sportsman’s Club member or call Dan Marlor at 217-550-4546.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the rehab dining room at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton, 1240 N. Market St., Paxton. Blood donors are asked to bring a photo ID or their blood donor card, or two other forms of identification. To schedule an appointment to donate blood during the blood drive, people can call Nicole Schweighart at 217-379-4896 or visit redcrossblood.org. Blood donors can save up to 15 minutes in donating blood by using RapidPass. For more information about RapidPass, people can visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the pavilion at Gibson City’s North Park. The meal, catered by Neptune Foods, will feature all-you-can-eat fish, along with bakes beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, chips, bread and a drink for a $5 fee. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available. Dessert will be provided by the GCMS Band Boosters. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Gibson City Community Band from 6 to 7 p.m.



The movie “Coco” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at the Melvin Community Hall. Attendees are advised to bring a rug or blanket on which to sit.



The Piper City Public Library will be holding a buy-one-get-one-free/half-price book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, June 15, and from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 16. There will be an entirely new selection of used books on the sale rack. Previously viewed books from the sale rack will be boxed and available to look through for your choosing at an amount of your choice for a donation.



Gibson City’s next Friday Night Cruise is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 15, in the downtown area. The cruises are held on the third Friday of each month through September. Organizers are encouraging residents of Gibson City and elsewhere to participate by cruising Sangamon Avenue downtown, or simply parking their vehicles there and showing them off while visiting with friends and neighbors. Organizer Susie Tongate said she hopes businesses and organizations will also participate by serving food or drinks outside in the downtown area or sponsoring live music or a DJ. Anyone with some “fun” ideas is asked to email Tongate at susie.tongate@gibsoncityillinois.com.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 16, at the Buckley Lake. Activities include: a 5K race/walk (7:30 a.m.), the Ladies Aid baked goods sale (9 a.m.), a fishing derby (8-10 a.m.), bean-bag toss (9 a.m.), car show (registration from 10 a.m. to noon; judging at 1 p.m.; awards presented at 2 p.m.), antique tractor show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), golf cart parade (10:30 a.m.), face painting (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), food stands (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), a tractor parade around the lake (noon), a 4-H coloring contest (noon to 2 p.m.), a jump house (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.), musical entertainment by Bob Schifo (1 to 3 p.m.), bingo games (2 p.m.), golf ball driving contest (2 p.m.), a Penny Hill activity (2 p.m.), kids tractor pull (3 p.m.) and a duck race on the lake (4:17 p.m.). Baseball games will be played throughout the day, as well as barrel train rides for younger kids.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Bluegrass Demolition will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 18. Available are thousands of hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus numerous puzzles. There will also be three tables of rummage. The book exchange is located at the corner of Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher. For more information, call 217-897-6544.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, at the Sullivant Township Hall. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service and a dish to share.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at Crazy Beard’s Back Alley Auto Detailing, located in the Signs & Designs building at 111 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 22. The owner of the business will be providing snacks and drinks to those attending.



Saybrook’s townwide garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23. For a $5 fee, people holding garage sales in Saybrook that day can get advertising, a location sign and a spot on a map of the sales. The deadline for signup is June 16. To sign up, email pphuth@frontier.com or call 309-475-6951 or enghausenc@yahoo.com. The Saybrook American Legion Auxiiliary is sponsoring the sales.



The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will host a Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at sites in Cissna Park. Tickets, which cost $10, are available for purchase from the University of Illinois Extension office in Onarga, Knapp Steiner Hardware, Sheila’s Sunny Bloomers Flower Shop, Cissna Park State Bank and King Danforth Insurance Agency. On the day of the event, tickets will be available at the Cissna Park village park. Featured gardens will include those of John and Jayne Conrad, John and Lori Wixon, the Bauer family home, Delmar Owens, Beulah Reed, Jim and Sheila Levitt, Stacy Schuldt, Ron and Shirley Krumwiede and Creekside Prairie, as well as the garden at the village park. For more information, call 815-268-4051.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The 50th anniversary of the joining of the former Methodist church and Evangelical United Brethern Church of Saybrook will be celebrated Sunday, June 24. A worship service will be at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Special afternoon services will begin at 1 p.m. with former pastors, the opening of several time capsules and an organ recital.



The eighth annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp for children who are entering fifth through eighth grades will be held June 25-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Dropoff each morning will be at the Gibson City Bible Church, and pick-up each afternoon will be at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School. Power Camp includes training from coaches, chapel speakers, studies and much more. The camp is an action-packed week of “inspiration and perspiration.” Campers can sign up for the following sports clinics: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. The cost is $45 per camper, which includes lunch each day. People can register at https://fca.regfox.com/bngcpowercamp. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the Faith Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall at 425 E. Lincoln St. in Watseka. Those who attend will enjoy a Dutch treat buffet luncheon provided by Hometown Catering of Gilman. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies, which will be donated to Cissna Park Elementary School. All retired teaches are invited to attend, and no reservations are necessary. Members will also learn about new legislation regarding education. For more information on the group, contact Joyce McCullough at 815-432-3876.



The Saybrook-Arrowsmith All-School Reunion will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Indian Springs Golf Course’s clubhouse. Anyone who attended Saybrook-Arrowsmith schools is welcome to come and mingle and reconnect with former classmates. Light Snacks will be provided by the planning committee, and drinks will be available for purchase. At-will donations will be accepted to cover costs of the event. The reunion precedes the annual Stars and Stripes event in Saybrook on Saturday, June 30. For more information, visit “You Know You’re From Saybrook, Illinois when” on Facebook.



The annual Sibley Burr Oaks Area Tractor Drive is set for Saturday, June 30. The event, held each year in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer and cancer survivors, raises funds toward the annual Ford County Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. In addition to tractors, motorcycles and old cars and trucks are welcome to participate. The event will feature a raffle for a pedal tractor or $200 cash. The winner does not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or $5 for three. For more information, people can contact Russ Tjarks at 217-249-2377 or 217-745-2377.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Saybrook Freedom Festival Celebration will be held Saturday, June 30. The daylong celebration starts with a flag raising and breakfast. There will also be food vendors, games, a parade, car cruise-in, music, merchandise vendors, petting zoo and fireworks.



The seventh annual Run for the Fireworks 5K and 10K will be held Saturday, June 30, at Kellart Lake, located on Illinois 49 two miles north of Cissna Park. The 10K race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church and consists of a rural out-and-back course as well as a loop around Kellart Lake. The 5K will start immediately after the 10K for both runners and walkers and will consist of a two-lap loop around the lake. The Sparkler Sprint, a free event for participants 6 years of age and under, will take place prior to the start of the 5K/10K races. Entry forms are available at Luke’s One Stop, Cissna Park State Bank and Knapp and Steiner Hardware. Online registration is also available at active.com. The race page can be found by typing search words “Run For the Fireworks.” The 5K entry fee is $20 and 10K entry is $35 through June 22. Entries received after June 22 and on race day increase to $25 and $35, respectively. T-shirts are included with registration through June 22; however, availability is not guaranteed after that date. Packet pickup and race-day registration will be held from 6 to 7 a.m. the morning of the race at Grace Bible Church. Event proceeds will be donated to the Cissna Park FFA Alumni fireworks fund, which provides the fireworks display at Kellart Lake on July 4. The Cissna Park High School class of 2020 will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Any questions can be directed to Abby Petry at 815-383-3176.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Pells Park in Paxton on Wednesday, July 4.



The 60th annual Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration will be held Wednesday, July 4, in Sibley. With the theme of “Sibley’s Parade Down Memory Lane, est. 1959,” the celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Fire Department Water Ball Tournament. Other activities include a youth fishing derby at the Sibley Lake and slow-pitch softball at the Sibley baseball field, both beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Parade registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Burr Oaks Vintage Tractor Drive beginning at 1 p.m. Old-fashioned kids’ games will begin at 1 p.m. at the Sibley Lake. There will also be a fast-pitch softball game at the ballfield at 1 p.m. Other activities for youth include a frog jumping contest at 2 p.m., knockerball from 3 to 4 p.m. (registration from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) and inflatables and face-painting from 4 to 7 p.m., all at the Sibley Lake. Bingo for people of all ages will be at the lake from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a remote-controlled air and boat show beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake. Evening entertainment will feature the band Sweetwater beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk at the lake. Food stands will be available at the Sibley Lake pavilion beginning at 7 a.m. All activities are free. More information can be found on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page and www.sibley4thofjuly.weebly.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The sixth annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 7. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The pavilion in Roberts will be the site of a Jingle Bell Rock concert and car cruise on Saturday, July 14. The event will run from 7 p.m. to at least 10 p.m. Proceeds from the car cruise will go to the village’s Christmas decoration fund.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Insurance Providers Group in downtown Paxton is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.” Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin. The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75. Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund. To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Barn Keepers organization of McLean County has scheduled a bus trip to Garfield Farm Museum and Inn near Geneva for Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus will be leaving from the northwest corner of the Schnuck’s parking lot in Normal. It is requested that participants be at the bus stop no later than 7:45 a.m. Members can go for $35 and non-members for $45. The price includes transportation, lunch and entry fees. Deadline for sign-up is July 21. Checks can be sent to: Barn Keepers, P.O. Box 261, Bloomington, IL 61702-0261. Questions can be directed to 309-475-6951 or pphuth@frontier.com.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.