Police Blotter (June 12, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Loda woman struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 150 N. Maple St. at 12:57 p.m. Sunday, June 10. The accident occurred when Caroline C. Helregel, 92, of Loda, backed a 2011 Chevrolet into a 2009 Lincoln MKZ owned by Louis Meents of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a suburban Chicago woman struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1280 W. Ottawa Road at 11:59 a.m. Saturday, June 9. The accident occurred when Barbara R. Geist, 54, of Waukegan, was driving a 2008 Freightliner semi-trailer. Geist’s truck struck a 2005 Chevrolet Express cargo van owned by David Ivie of Highland, Ind., causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Daren C. Evens, 50, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 2:48 p.m. Friday, June 8, at the intersection of Pells and Taft streets. Police pulled over the 2012 Dodge Journey that Evens was driving after they allegedly saw him driving 40 mph in a 30-mph speed zone and commit improper traffic lane usage. Upon approaching the vehicle, an officer noticed an odor of cannabis. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis and a “one-hitter” pipe.

➜ Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, was ticketed for unsafe backing on a roadway on Tuesday, June 5, following a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Market Street. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. when Mullis was backing out of a parking space in a 2009 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck and struck a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by Sarah N. Hawk, 21, of Gibson City, as Hawk’s vehicle was passing by. No injuries were reported.

➜ Linda A. Huntzicker, 65, of Loda, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way on Tuesday, June 5, following a two-vehicle accident at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The accident occurred when Huntzicker was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala west on Patton Street and struck a northbound 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Leota F. Genzel, 77, of Paxton, as Genzel’s vehicle was passing through the intersection. Following the accident, Huntzicker was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City for treatment.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Adam P. Berry, 24, of Peoria, for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, June 9.

➜ Ashley N. Gordon, 31, of rural Chatsworth, for speeding on Saturday, June 9.

➜ Richard L. Rogers, 58, of Lafayette, Ind., for speeding on Thursday, June 7.

➜ Cathy D. Shide, 60, of Milford, for speeding on Thursday, June 7.

➜ Karim M. Ouzidano, 40, of Champaign, for speeding on Thursday, June 7.

➜ Clinton J. Boyles, 22, of Greenwood, Mo., for using an electronic communication device while driving on Tuesday, June 5.

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 35, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, June 4.

➜ Joshua M. Houston, 27, of 564 S. Fall St., Paxton, for tall grass or weeds on Monday, June 4.

➜ Benjamin C. Rudin, 30, of rural Chatsworth, for tall grass or weeds on Monday, June 4.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 1-10:

➜ On June 9, a sheriff’s deputy stood by for a property exchange from a residence in Roberts.

➜ On June 9, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in rural Roberts for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and his girlfriend. The deputy was able to resolve the dispute.

➜ On June 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Cabery for a burglary and theft from two vehicles.

➜ On June 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Kempton for a burglary and theft from two vehicles.

➜ On June 7, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Kempton residence for a report of theft of funds.

➜ On June 6, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police at the site of a crash at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 600 North in rural Paxton. At the time, state police were conducting a crash investigation that had occurred in another jurisdiction.

➜ On June 5, sheriff’s deputies responded to a verbal domestic dispute in rural Roberts. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening.

➜ On June 5, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 100 North and 1000 East in rural Elliott. The driver was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license.

➜ On June 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a semi-versus-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Illinois 115. The deputies assisted Illinois State Police with traffic control. No serious injuries were reported.

➜ On June 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in rural Gibson City between a father and his sons. A report was taken by the deputy and will be forwarded to the state’s attorney for his review.

➜ On June 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Piper City for a report of a vehicle windshield being broken out.

➜ On June 2, a Ford County sheriff’s deputy assisted Livingston County deputies with a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 300 North in rural Sibley. The offense took place in Livingston County.

➜ On June 2, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 1200 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On June 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Sibley for a criminal damage to property complaint. A resident reported that damage had been done to a gardening shed by unknown persons.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Micah M. Redecker, 22, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, June 9.

➜ Nicholas J. Davis, 29, of Sheldon, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on Saturday, June 9.

➜ Brian D. Walwer, 34, of Woodland, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, June 8.

➜ Michael A. Dou, 36, of Bradley, was arrested on an Iroquois

County warrant for forgery on Friday, June 8.

➜ Tierra L. Kelly, 22, of Rankin, was transported from the Hoopeston Police Department to the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, June 7. Kelly was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (over $500).

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store in Crescent City on Tuesday, June 5. The accident occurred when Valerie L. Kuchel, 41, of Gilman, was backing out of a parking spot and struck a vehicle

driven by Jane E. Sisco, 70, of Watseka, causing more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles.