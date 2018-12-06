Travis Tritt headlines Ford County Fair concert

MELVIN — Nashville recording artist Travis Tritt headlines this year’s concert at the Ford County Fair in Melvin. Opening the concert will be Craig Campbell, and a post-concert party features Jordan Davis.

The concert lights up the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, June 29, at the fairgrounds. Tickets cost $25 in advance for those 11 and older, with the cost including admission to the fair and unlimited carnival rides. Tickets cost $30 on the day of the concert. Also, a limited number of party pit tickets are also available in advance for $35. Tickets for the concert can only be purchased at fordcountyfair.org.

In addition, a special ticket will be available at the gate the day of the concert only for children ages 10 and under. The special $10 ticket will include admission and unlimited carnival rides.

More than 25 years after Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy Award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. A native of Marietta, Ga., Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, all of whom dominated the charts in the early 1990s. Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are 19 top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.” His 25-year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy Award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the country radio charts.

Meanwhile, Campbell is known as one of country music’s brightest rising stars. Campbell launched onto the country music scene in 2011, but that doesn’t mean the road to five consecutive charted hits and more than a half-million downloads has always been easy. There have been bumps along the way for the Georgia-born artist, on his path from the small town of Lyons to Nashville’s Music Row. But through hits like “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” “Fish” and “Family Man,” to go along with countless shows, he has kept his eyes on his mission — to bring his fans true country music with a spin all his own.

The June 29 concert is sponsored by Bigg’s Lawn Care, Birkey’s Farm Store, Brandt Consolidated, Cargill, Crop Production Services, DeKalb/Asgrow, Dogtown Heating and Air, Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, Ford and Southern Iroquois County Pioneer Dealers, Heritage FS, Hicksgas, Mycogen Seeds and Rhino Ag.