Trophy in Record office named after late Gibson City Courier publisher

The David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy — awarded to the best small, non-daily newspaper in Illinois — can now be found at the Ford County Record’s office in downtown Paxton, as the weekly newspaper claimed the prize Friday in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News Contest.

The big trophy that sits just inside the front window of the Ford County Record’s office in downtown Paxton is named in memory of David B. Kramer, a second-generation publisher of newspapers in Gibson City, Monticello, Bement, LeRoy, Lexington, Chenoa, Colfax and Saybrook.

The trophy was established in his memory after Mr. Kramer died on Feb. 24, 2014. He was 85.

Mr. Kramer grew up in the newspaper industry in Warsaw, Ill., where his father published newspapers in Warsaw and Dallas City.

Mr. Kramer joined his father as a partner at the Gibson City Courier as advertising manager from 1952 to 1955 and editor from 1955 to 1983. Following his father’s death in 1968, he became publisher and editor.

Kramer Publishing Co. published the Gibson City Courier, the Piatt County Journal-Republican in Monticello and the shopper Target — plus six other smaller weekly newspapers.

Under his leadership, the Gibson City Courier twice won the Loomis Trophy, the sweepstakes award which identifies its holder as the outstanding weekly newspaper in the Illinois Press Association’s annual newspaper contest.

Mr. Kramer served as president of the Illinois Press Association in 1972 and 1973.

Over the years, Mr. Kramer was active in many Gibson City community activities. He was the first president of the Gibson City Baseball Inc. and served as president of the Gibson City Fire Protection District, Gibson Beautification Foundation, Gibson City Lions Club and Gibson City Chamber of Commerce.

He was chairman of the Gibson City Planning Commission. He also was elected to the Ford County Board. Mr. Kramer was honored in 1977 as the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” in Gibson City.

Following his retirement, Mr. Kramer and his wife, Norma, served as secretary and treasurer of the Gibson City Chamber of Commerce.