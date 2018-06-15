Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal linked to salmonella outbreak

SPRINGFIELD — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined through an investigation that Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is the likely source of a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said one case of salmonella matches the multi-state outbreak strain. The CDC has reported 73 cases of Salmonella Mbandaka from 31 states.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to check their cupboards for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks and to throw them out if they find them, even if they have already eaten some and have not become sick,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah. “If you have recently eaten the cereal and experience diarrhea, fever and cramps, contact your health care provider.”

Kellogg Company on June 15 announced it was voluntarily recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Meanwhile, the CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate the multi-state outbreak.

Most people affected by salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. However, diarrhea for some people may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.