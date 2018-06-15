Sibley under boil order

SIBLEY — The village of Sibley is under a boil order until Tuesday, June 19, if not longer.

Water department employee Beth Meyer announced the boil order in a message posted on the village’s Facebook page Thursday, saying that water samples need to pass an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) test before the boil order can be lifted.

Meyer said routine water samples were sent to the IEPA on June 4. A second set of samples was sent June 6 but did not arrive within the required limit of 30 hours. A third set of samples was sent June 9, but one of the bottles was broken. The remaining samples sent June 9 tested within compliance.

A fourth set of samples was sent June 11. Two of those samples were found in compliance and one tested positive for E.coli bacteria, Meyer said.

“My opinion is that we had one bottle that had E.coli on it,” Meyer said. “It was old and (was) the last bottle I had to send samples in. Yes, I had asked for sample bottles previously. Yes, my hands were clean. (I) double washed and (put) hydrogen peroxide over my hands. The faucets were also rinsed with chlorine.”

Meyer noted that an IEPA official told her that he has noticed an “increase in these surprise E.coli events.”

In addition to declaring the boil order, the village has advised local food establishments that no water can be used for drinking.

Meyer said she has been advised to take new water samples on both June 18 and June 19. Five samples will be taken each day and shipped to a testing lab, Meyer said. The village will then wait to see if it can establish two straight days of water tested in compliance, allowing the boil order to be lifted.