Loda selected to receive $500,000 grant for new water tower

LODA — The Loda Village Board learned during its monthly meeting last Wednesday that the village has been selected to receive a $500,000 federally funded grant for the construction of a new water tower.

Village engineer Tom Overmyer said the village is now in the “pre-award” period. A number of steps are required before the village will be able to have the grant agreement finalized for Village Board President Carol Arseneau to sign.

First, the village will be required to provide an income survey and, within the next 90 days, an “environmental review record.” Arseneau or another board member will also be required to attend a grant administration workshop on July 19 in Springfield.

Overmyer said the grant will pay for most of the construction. The grant no longer covers engineering fees or grant administration costs, Overmyer said. Also, the grant will not cover costs related to the demolition of the existing water tower, as that part of the project will be bid separately.

“You would build the new tower, put it online, then bring in a demolition contractor to tear down the old tower,” Overmyer told the board.

Overmyer also said the village should probably move forward on removing a house on property where the new tower will be located, as well as “filling in the basement and getting it brought up to grade.”

“We can include all this on a contract, including tree removal, unless someone wants to come in and take down trees for firewood,” Overmyer said.

Arseneau asked about additional costs and possible loans. Overmyer said that when the village was selected to receive the grant, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent an email saying that the USDA would be interested in working with the village on financing, including the possibility of providing a loan to the village with a low interest rate.

Village Attorney Dale Strough said he had made changes to the village’s appropriation ordinance to include $100,000 in additional construction costs for the new water tower. Strough asked if that amount would be enough to get the village through May 2019, when the next fiscal year begins.

Overmyer said it should, adding that it usually takes one year for construction, from start to finish. Overmyer said bids from contractors would likely be sought this fall.

After some discussion, board members voted unanimously to pursue low-interest financing for the project and see what options are available.



Other business

In other business:

➜ Arseneau said the village needs to pay a bill from Loda Township for patching on West Jefferson Street. Arseneau said she asked Overmyer to inspect the road following the patching work, and Overmyer said the village could seal-coat it, but that “really wouldn’t solve the problem.” Trustee Cathy Tittle said that “if we are going to fix it, fix it right.” Arseneau said she will talk to a local contractor and see what he would charge to grade the road and add gravel to it. The village could then seal-coat it next year, she said.

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., a Westville-based firm that is contracted to maintain Loda’s water system, reported that there was another service line break behind Murdock’s on U.S. 45. The line was apparently damaged as a result of heavy trucks parking there. The line can be rerouted, but that could be costly. The village will get a cost estimate to reroute the line. Until costs for rerouting the line are known, the board agreed, at the suggestion of Trustee Ronda Breeden, to fix the line and install a barrier to prevent trucks from parking there. The village will also put a barrier by Weber Fertilizer, where Arseneau said the same problems have been occurring. The line there has been replaced three times in the last couple of years, Arseneau said.

➜ Champaign Recyclers had several representatives present to answer questions concerning the company’s plans to install a 2-inch water meter at a property on Franklin Street. The company had applied for a building permit to build a shop and office on the property and is looking at possibly getting an extension of the permit. In the meantime, the company is hauling water from Champaign to wash its trucks in Loda. The building permit extension was tabled last month, as Arseneau and the board were wanting to know what the company would be washing and what would be hauled in the trucks. Company representative Shawn Elkins said they would only be washing trucks, adding that the inside of the trucks are never washed because they haul the same thing all the time. Elkins said the company would also be spraying down its lot, since it is all gravel and the company does not want to bother people with a lot of dust. The company has also agreed to pay for the 2-inch meter as required, Elkins said. The board then voted unanimously to install the meter, with Champaign Recyclers paying for the cost.

➜ The board learned that repairs to the pavilion at the village park have been completed. However, the pavilion still has no electricity, as its wiring was removed for safety reasons. Arseneau said she will obtain a couple of cost estimates to install electricity in the pavilion, along with a new electric box.

➜ Darlene Starkey, a representative of the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull Association, said the association’s application for a liquor license for this summer’s truck and tractor pull had been corrected by the village and the license is now ready. Starkey also asked that the village provide water for a mud volleyball event to be held in conjunction with the truck and tractor pull, and the board voted unanimously to do so.

➜ The board unanimously approved an amended solicitors ordinance, requiring payment of a $100 fee for corporate solicitors to solicit in town. Previously, there was no fee. Not required to pay a fee are charitable organizations.

➜ Village Treasurer Myles Reck said that while doing some research, he found that the village had bought its existing dump truck new in 1981, meaning it has been owned by the village for 37 years. Reck said he thinks the village should dispose of it. Reck said an individual had told him the village should keep it around as a backup snow plow. Reck, however, said someone else thought it was worthless as a snow plow. Former board member Roy Hilgendorf said that when he and former village employee “Skip” Gharst had used the dump truck about two to three years ago to haul coldpatch, it worked fine. “It’s your choice,” Reck said. “The carburetor gums up every year because it just sits with gas in it.” Trustee Cathy Tittle then suggested: “Why not drive it once a week or so?” Other board members then asked who was going to take on that responsibility, and Tittle said she would.

➜ The board voted unanimously to approve the village’s annual appropriation ordinance.

➜ The board voted unanimously to approve the village’s prevailing wage ordinance.

➜ The board voted unanimously to grant the Loda Fire Protection District a liquor license for a cash bash to be held from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

➜ The board voted unanimously to grant a building permit to Myles Reck for the construction of a second-floor balcony and a porch with an outside exit door and wheelchair ramp.

➜ Breeden brought up a complaint about Weber Fertilizer’s drainage ditch. She said the stench coming from the drainage ditch is bad when the company rinses out its trailers. She said the ditch is also getting overgrown with weeds.

➜ Trustee Joyce Gharst said she wanted to thank Jack and Paula Rossow and Gene Breeden Jr. for helping with Loda’s townwide garage sales and also helping with Loda’s Cleanup Day.

➜ Reck said the village has an $8,700 certificate of deposit maturing, and the board voted to “roll it over.”

➜ A resident was granted a 50 percent discount on a $500 water bill.

➜ Trustee Joyce Gharst reported on some properties she had received complaints about, noting that all but one had been cleaned up.

➜ Resident Linda Bogard raised concerns about the one-year mowing contract the village awarded last month to Tim’s Lawn Care Service for a cost not to exceed $975. Bogard said some people interested in mowing for the village had contacted village officials but never received a call back. “Nobody called me and you know that,” Arseneau responded. “I’m going into executive session; we’ll discuss this later.” After some further discussion, Arseneau clarified that she “did not get a call from anybody else, and the only application I got that night was from an application that was not filled out correctly and the person was not here to introduce himself to the board. We have been looking for someone for two months, so we had to make a decision.”

➜ The board went into executive session to discuss possible litigation.

➜ Loda resident Jack Roberts addressed the board about a letter he had received from the village for not mowing his easement. Arseneau said that “everybody needs to mow their own” easements and the village will not be doing so.