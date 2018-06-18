NAPA Autoparts moving from downtown Paxton to West Ottawa Road

PAXTON — NAPA Autoparts is hoping to open a store in a new location in Paxton by the end of this month.

Mayor Bill Ingold said during a Paxton City Council committee meeting last week that NAPA would be relocating from its present location at 108 W. State St. downtown to a vacant building at 100 W. Ottawa Road that once housed a Family Dollar store.

The target date for opening in the new location is July 1, Ingold said.

“They’ve worked out a lease with the people who own that building,” Ingold told aldermen. “When I was there the other day, they were cleaning and getting stuff moved.”

Ingold said the Ottawa Road building, at 8,800 square feet, will provide more space for NAPA, noting that the State Street location is only about 1,600 square feet.

The Ottawa Road building has been vacant since August 2014, when the Family Dollar store closed.

The State Street building was damaged by fire on May 25. Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren estimated the damage to the building to be possibly about $40,000. The store has been closed ever since.

Ingold said he spoke with the State Street building’s owner recently and was told that there has been interest expressed in leasing or buying the building.

“Somebody’s looking at it,” Ingold said.