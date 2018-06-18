One-way traffic to be in effect around Bixby Park for fireworks show

PAXTON — One-way traffic on all streets surrounding Bixby Park will be in effect when the city’s fireworks show is held at the park on the southeast edge of town on Independence Day.

A map distributed to aldermen during the Paxton City Council’s monthly meeting on June 12 shows southbound one-way traffic on Strong Street bordering the park, as well as eastbound one-way traffic on Washington and Bogardus streets. Prospect Street will have westbound one-way traffic to the west of Strong Street and eastbound one-way traffic to the east of Strong Street.

A section of Summer Street by Coady Park will also be closed, spanning from Stockholm Road to just east of the entrance to the dog park at Coady Park.

There will also be “no parking” zones on Washington, Bogardus and Prospect streets, plus Stockholm Road.

Parking will be available at Bixby Park and along Summer Street just south of Coady Park’s soccer fields. Also, parking for the handicapped is expected to be available along Strong Street immediately to the east of Bixby Park’s pavilion.

Paxton Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Hanson said the traffic plan is similar to last year’s — when the fireworks show was held at Bixby Park for the first time. The fireworks show had previously been held at Memorial Field south of Clara Peterson Elementary School.

“We just want to keep all the traffic flowing one way — that way, we don’t have anybody coming toward each other, turning in front of each other, whatever,” Hanson told aldermen.

Hanson said the plan is for vehicle traffic to use Summer Street to get to Strong Street, where Bixby Park is located. Vehicles coming to Bixby Park would drive south on Strong Street using the street’s west side. Persons who decide to instead park at Coady Park along Summer Street would use the east side of Strong Street to walk to Bixby Park, Hanson said.

After the show, vehicles parked at Bixby Park would be directed to Stockholm Road. Vehicles parked at Coady Park could exit using Summer Street.

Hanson said he hopes the plan keeps both vehicle and pedestrian traffic organized.

“Last year there were people just everywhere, and that was kind of a safety issue,” Hanson noted.

Hanson said he expects there to be ample parking at Bixby Park for the fireworks show’s attendees.

“Hopefully it won’t rain this year,” Hanson said. “Last year it really created a problem with the rain. We lost a lot of parking out there at Bixby Park. But if it stays dry, we can probably get most people into Bixby Park to park. So I’m hoping that works out well.”

Hanson noted that although no decision has been made, Bixby Park’s pavilion could be opened up to accommodate handicapped seating, as well.