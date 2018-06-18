Paxton to pay up to $36,091 for testing of landfill's groundwater

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council voted unanimously last week to enter into a contract for the testing of groundwater at the city-owned landfill at a cost not to exceed $36,091.

The testing was requested this spring by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) as a requirement for the agency to certify the landfill as having completed its “post-closure care” period. The landfill has been closed since 1991, yet the IEPA has repeatedly denied the city’s application for the site to be certified for completion of post-closure care and instead has been asking the city to do more monitoring of the site.

“The agency said that they want the city to go out there and sample the (groundwater monitoring) wells — there’s eight wells out there — one more time and then compare (the water samples) to the background levels from the last time they were sampled,” Streff told the council during its June 12 monthly meeting.

As long as the groundwater tested passes the monitoring parameters listed in the city’s most recent IEPA permit for the landfill, the agency is expected to certify the landfill as having completed its post-closure care period, Streff said.

If the IEPA ends up issuing the certification, the city will no longer be required to monitor the landfill’s groundwater, and the city could also move forward with the proposed sale of the landfill property, which is located near the southwest corner of the city-owned airport.

The IEPA has given the city a June 30 deadline to sample and test the groundwater. Once that is completed, a groundwater monitoring assessment report must be provided to the IEPA by July 15, Streff said.

“I’m going to be busy,” Streff admitted, noting, though, that he expects to meet the deadlines.

Streff said his plan was to be at the landfill site last Thursday and assess the condition of each well, including determining their silt and sediment levels, their water column heights and how much water is in each well. Streff said PDC Laboratories is already set up to test the water samples under the city’s newly approved contract.

“I’m sad to say it, folks, but we don’t have any choice,” Alderman Rob Steiger said before the vote to approve the contract.

“We’re against the wall,” Alderman Eric Evans added.

The city being relinquished from its responsibilities at the landfill site would allow the city to move forward with selling the property to a private party. For many months, city officials have been working to sell the landfill and adjoining airport property, but the IEPA mandates have been delaying progress.

Mayor Bill Ingold told aldermen last week that the city was “moving forward and making some progress” on the sale of the airport to Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., a firm owned by David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C.

Meanwhile, Ingold said the airport’s fixed-base operator, Jef LaRette, had terminated his lease agreement with the city as FBO as of June 10. Ingold said LaRette is now leasing the airport’s main hangar from the city until the airport is sold to Hrupsa.

“Right now, there is fuel in the tanks (at the airport), and (LaRette is) going to be responsible for (keeping fuel in them),” Ingold said. “The airport has also been mowed, and the landing lights and beacon light have been repaired.”

Ingold also said that letters have been sent to the renters of other hangars at the airport, informing them that they are now on a month-to-month lease with the city until the airport is sold.

“After that, they will be negotiating with Mr. Hrupsa to do their hangar rental,” Ingold said.

According to Ingold, Hrupsa was in Paxton two weeks ago to inspect the main hangar building and is now deciding “what he wants to do with that” — in particular, whether to keep it and repair it or instead tear it down and build a new one.