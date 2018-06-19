Paxton Police Blotter (June 19, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Paxton woman’s minivan struck a garage at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at 234 N. Vermilion St. The accident occurred when a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan owned by Brenna E. Barradas of Paxton began moving while unoccupied and struck the garage owned by Charles F. Werner. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the intersection of Patton and Taft streets. Stock allegedly provided alcohol to two minors — Tristan B. Zoller, 20, and Colton M. Johnson, both of Loda. Also, found inside the vehicle was less than 10 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Johnson was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, while Zoller was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

➜ Chad A. Matherne, 44, of Paxton, was arrested on two warrants — one out of Ford County and the other out of Kentucky for failure to pay child support — at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the intersection of Vermilion Street and Ottawa Road.

➜ Lyndsay R. Joslin, 28, of Gibson City, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the intersection of Pells and Market streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Joslin’s license had been suspended, saw Joslin driving downtown. The 2006 Ford Escape that Joslin was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Patrick A. May, 38, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

➜ Lisa M. Yates, 46, of Paxton, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, June 11, after she allegedly struck a stop sign on the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 57 and left the scene. Following the accident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m., Paxton police found Yates’ 2005 Dodge Magnum parked at the nearby Paxton Inn motel. Yates initially denied striking the stop sign but, after being confronted with evidence, later admitted to police that she struck the stop sign and left the scene.

➜ Emma G. Stocking of Paxton reported to police that sometime between Saturday, June 9, and Monday, June 11, someone entered her unlocked 2017 Ford Escape as it was parked at 211 W. Pells St. and stole a wallet containing $40, a debit card, gift cards and identification cards.