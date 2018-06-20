Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 20, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Devin R. Williams, 30, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license and obstructing justice/destroying evidence.

• Kenyan R. Hall, 18, of Rantoul, for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and illegal possession of a firearm.

• Stanley R. Schultz, 47, of Paxton, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

• Ronald L. Back, 46, of Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan R. Rudisill, 38, of Rankin, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.



Misdemeanors

• Kaleb H. Robidoux, 18, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Anthony W. Morris, 29, of Kankakee, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

• Jaclynn M. Haney, 24, of Gibson City, for theft (less than $500).

• Jason R. Kern, 39, of Kempton, for defrauding a financial institution (less than $500).

• Allison M. Kern, 35, of Kempton, for defrauding a financial institution (less than $500).

• Gatlin R. Korthals, 24, of Springfield, for possession of hypodermic syringes and needles.

• Stephen C. Piper, 75, of Kempton, for violating a stalking/no-contact order.



Civil law violation

• Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Tristan B. Zoller, 20, of Loda, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Carlos Mauricio, 28, of Piper City, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit, improper use of a turn signal, operating an uninsured vehicle and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

• Ramadevi Reprakash, 51, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jametriel E. Hudson, 18, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashlee D. Lamarr, 34, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hayley B. Dodd, 26, of Clarence, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Skyler M. Reeves, 22, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Nancy S. Gooding, 74, of Lincoln, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephanie S. Mansfield, 27, of Paxton, for a child restraint violation.

• Tim D. Purtill, 64, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Brandon L. Wonderlin, 27, of Tilton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Tristan B. Zoller, 20, of Loda, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Lisa M. Yates, 46, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Ella M. Herges, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Charles J. Prochaska, 57, of Palos Heights, no offense listed.

• Matthew J. Kieser, no age listed, of Rantoul, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brian D. Frieh, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the limit.

• Christina Raymond, no age listed, of Peotone, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Citlali J. Solis-Lozano, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Neida Martinez, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather J. Brewer, 21, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper passing on the left.

• Stephanie S. Mansfield, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremy A. Gooden, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica M. Brown, 24, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Lyndsay R. Joslin, 28, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Ashley N. Gordon, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam P. Berry, no age listed, of Peoria, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Matthew J. Jurlow, no age listed, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christine E. Faymonville, no age listed, of Bonfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremiah T. Palmer, no age listed, of Rankin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Brittany L. Rutledge, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Stephanie M. Hahn, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Aaron J. Nettleton, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christopher D. Crawford, 34, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Katie N. Jones, no age listed, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.



Ordinance violations

• Jacob R. Kirkley, 41, of Paxton, for allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches.



Small claims

• Cach LLC vs. Daniel Walls.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton vs. Dawn May, Patrick May, May’s Electric & Mechanical Engineering, Cox Electric Motor Services Inc., Bank of America, American Express and unknown owners and non-record claimants.

• Farmers-Merchants National Bank vs. Frank W. Fouts IV and Gayle S. Fouts.



Divorces

• David R. Leffler vs. Tina L. Leffler.

• Emily Hobson vs. Jacob Hobson.