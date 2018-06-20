List of upcoming community events (June 20, 2018)

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Champaign County Radio Control Club is holding free remote-controlled airplane flying lessons every Thursday evening until Sept. 13. The club provides everything; people only need to bring sunglasses and a hat. Lessons are offered from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, and people can come anytime during that period. The flying field is located on Illinois 150, about two miles west of Champaign’s Mattis Avenue.



The Loda Sportsman’s Club has raffle tickets on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, July 4, during Paxton’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park. To obtain a raffle ticket, people can contact a Loda Sportsman’s Club member or call Dan Marlor at 217-550-4546.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at Crazy Beard’s Back Alley Auto Detailing, located in the Signs & Designs building at 111 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 22. The owner of the business will be providing snacks and drinks to those attending.



Saybrook’s townwide garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23. For a $5 fee, people holding garage sales in Saybrook that day can get advertising, a location sign and a spot on a map of the sales. The deadline for signup is June 16. To sign up, email pphuth@frontier.com or call 309-475-6951 or enghausenc@yahoo.com. The Saybrook American Legion Auxiiliary is sponsoring the sales.



The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will host a Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at sites in Cissna Park. Tickets, which cost $10, are available for purchase from the University of Illinois Extension office in Onarga, Knapp Steiner Hardware, Sheila’s Sunny Bloomers Flower Shop, Cissna Park State Bank and King Danforth Insurance Agency. On the day of the event, tickets will be available at the Cissna Park village park. Featured gardens will include those of John and Jayne Conrad, John and Lori Wixon, the Bauer family home, Delmar Owens, Beulah Reed, Jim and Sheila Levitt, Stacy Schuldt, Ron and Shirley Krumwiede and Creekside Prairie, as well as the garden at the village park. For more information, call 815-268-4051.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The 50th anniversary of the joining of the former Methodist church and Evangelical United Brethern Church of Saybrook will be celebrated Sunday, June 24. A worship service will be at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Special afternoon services will begin at 1 p.m. with former pastors, the opening of several time capsules and an organ recital.



The Ford County Fair runs from June 24-30 at the fairgrounds in Melvin, featuring concerts, action and events for family members of all ages. For a schedule of events, people can visit www.fordcountyfair.org.



The eighth annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp for children who are entering fifth through eighth grades will be held June 25-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Dropoff each morning will be at the Gibson City Bible Church, and pick-up each afternoon will be at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School. Power Camp includes training from coaches, chapel speakers, studies and much more. The camp is an action-packed week of “inspiration and perspiration.” Campers can sign up for the following sports clinics: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. The cost is $45 per camper, which includes lunch each day. People can register at https://fca.regfox.com/bngcpowercamp. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the Faith Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall at 425 E. Lincoln St. in Watseka. Those who attend will enjoy a Dutch treat buffet luncheon provided by Hometown Catering of Gilman. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies, which will be donated to Cissna Park Elementary School. All retired teaches are invited to attend, and no reservations are necessary. Members will also learn about new legislation regarding education. For more information on the group, contact Joyce McCullough at 815-432-3876.



An American Red Cross blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. The blood drive is sponsored by the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. For an appointment, people can call Gigi Jarboe at 217-781-2255.



The monthly potluck for seniors in the Gibson City area will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 28. Fried chicken and a cold drink are provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service and a dish to share.



The Saybrook-Arrowsmith All-School Reunion will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Indian Springs Golf Course’s clubhouse. Anyone who attended Saybrook-Arrowsmith schools is welcome to come and mingle and reconnect with former classmates. Light Snacks will be provided by the planning committee, and drinks will be available for purchase. At-will donations will be accepted to cover costs of the event. The reunion precedes the annual Stars and Stripes event in Saybrook on Saturday, June 30. For more information, visit “You Know You’re From Saybrook, Illinois when” on Facebook.



The annual Sibley Burr Oaks Area Tractor Drive is set for Saturday, June 30. The event, held each year in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer and cancer survivors, raises funds toward the annual Ford County Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. In addition to tractors, motorcycles and old cars and trucks are welcome to participate. The event will feature a raffle for a pedal tractor or $200 cash. The winner does not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or $5 for three. For more information, people can contact Russ Tjarks at 217-249-2377 or 217-745-2377.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Saybrook Freedom Festival Celebration will be held Saturday, June 30. The daylong celebration starts with a flag raising and breakfast. There will also be food vendors, games, a parade, car cruise-in, music, merchandise vendors, petting zoo and fireworks.



The seventh annual Run for the Fireworks 5K and 10K will be held Saturday, June 30, at Kellart Lake, located on Illinois 49 two miles north of Cissna Park. The 10K race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church and consists of a rural out-and-back course as well as a loop around Kellart Lake. The 5K will start immediately after the 10K for both runners and walkers and will consist of a two-lap loop around the lake. The Sparkler Sprint, a free event for participants 6 years of age and under, will take place prior to the start of the 5K/10K races. Entry forms are available at Luke’s One Stop, Cissna Park State Bank and Knapp and Steiner Hardware. Online registration is also available at active.com. The race page can be found by typing search words “Run For the Fireworks.” The 5K entry fee is $20 and 10K entry is $35 through June 22. Entries received after June 22 and on race day increase to $25 and $35, respectively. T-shirts are included with registration through June 22; however, availability is not guaranteed after that date. Packet pickup and race-day registration will be held from 6 to 7 a.m. the morning of the race at Grace Bible Church. Event proceeds will be donated to the Cissna Park FFA Alumni fireworks fund, which provides the fireworks display at Kellart Lake on July 4. The Cissna Park High School class of 2020 will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Any questions can be directed to Abby Petry at 815-383-3176.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Pells Park in Paxton on Wednesday, July 4.



St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley will be serving a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, in the pavilion at the Sibley Lake. Donations are welcome and will be given to Handles of Hope in Gibson City. Handles of Hope does things for foster children, homeless people, veterans and others in need. The church is located at 100 E. Illinois St. in Sibley.



The 60th annual Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration will be held Wednesday, July 4, in Sibley. With the theme of “Sibley’s Parade Down Memory Lane, est. 1959,” the celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Fire Department Water Ball Tournament. Other activities include a youth fishing derby at the Sibley Lake and slow-pitch softball at the Sibley baseball field, both beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Parade registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Burr Oaks Vintage Tractor Drive beginning at 1 p.m. Old-fashioned kids’ games will begin at 1 p.m. at the Sibley Lake. There will also be a fast-pitch softball game at the ballfield at 1 p.m. Other activities for youth include a frog jumping contest at 2 p.m., knockerball from 3 to 4 p.m. (registration from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) and inflatables and face-painting from 4 to 7 p.m., all at the Sibley Lake. Bingo for people of all ages will be at the lake from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a remote-controlled air and boat show beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake. Evening entertainment will feature the band Sweetwater beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk at the lake. Food stands will be available at the Sibley Lake pavilion beginning at 7 a.m. All activities are free. More information can be found on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page and www.sibley4thofjuly.weebly.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The sixth annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 7. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).



Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 9, through Thursday, July 12, at the First Lutheran Church in Paxton for children age 3 through those entering fifth grade. The VBS is held each day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A special registration event will be at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 8, at the church. A special presentation for parents and family will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the church. Registration forms are on the back tables at the church and may be put in the box there or turned in to the church’s office.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The pavilion in Roberts will be the site of a Jingle Bell Rock concert and car cruise on Saturday, July 14. The event will run from 7 p.m. to at least 10 p.m. Proceeds from the car cruise will go to the village’s Christmas decoration fund.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Insurance Providers Group in downtown Paxton is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.” Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin. The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75. Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund. To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Barn Keepers organization of McLean County has scheduled a bus trip to Garfield Farm Museum and Inn near Geneva for Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus will be leaving from the northwest corner of the Schnuck’s parking lot in Normal. It is requested that participants be at the bus stop no later than 7:45 a.m. Members can go for $35 and non-members for $45. The price includes transportation, lunch and entry fees. Deadline for sign-up is July 21. Checks can be sent to: Barn Keepers, P.O. Box 261, Bloomington, IL 61702-0261. Questions can be directed to 309-475-6951 or pphuth@frontier.com.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.