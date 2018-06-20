Police Blotter (June 20, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Paxton woman’s minivan struck a garage at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at 234 N. Vermilion St. The accident occurred when a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan owned by Brenna E. Barradas of Paxton began moving while unoccupied and struck the garage owned by Charles F. Werner. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the intersection of Patton and Taft streets. Stock allegedly provided alcohol to two minors — Tristan B. Zoller, 20, and Colton M. Johnson, both of Loda. Also, found inside the vehicle was less than 10 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Johnson was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, while Zoller was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

➜ Chad A. Matherne, 44, of Paxton, was arrested on two warrants — one out of Ford County and the other out of Kentucky for failure to pay child support — at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the intersection of Vermilion Street and Ottawa Road.

➜ Lyndsay R. Joslin, 28, of Gibson City, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the intersection of Pells and Market streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Joslin’s license had been suspended, saw Joslin driving downtown. The 2006 Ford Escape that Joslin was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Patrick A. May, 38, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

➜ Lisa M. Yates, 46, of Paxton, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, June 11, after she allegedly struck a stop sign on the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 57 and left the scene. Following the accident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m., Paxton police found Yates’ 2005 Dodge Magnum parked at the nearby Paxton Inn motel. Yates initially denied striking the stop sign but, after being confronted with evidence, later admitted to police that she struck the stop sign and left the scene.

➜ Emma G. Stocking of Paxton reported to police that sometime between Saturday, June 9, and Monday, June 11, someone entered her unlocked 2017 Ford Escape as it was parked at 211 W. Pells St. and stole a wallet containing $40, a debit card, gift cards and identification cards.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 11-17:

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Kempton for a domestic violence complaint. The estranged wife had hit the husband several times and left marks. Since the estranged wife had left the area prior to the deputy’s arrival, a report will be forwarded to the Ford County state’s attorney for his review and consideration of charges.

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a rural Robert’s farm to mediate a property dispute.

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Roberts residence for a report of a suicidal male. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital for an evaluation.

➜ On June 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Melvin residence to mediate a landlord/ tenant dispute.

➜ On June 16, a sheriff’s deputy again responded to a Melvin residence for a landlord/tenant dispute concerning a stove. The landlord was advised that the dispute would have to be resolved in small-claims court.

➜ On June 15, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Melvin for an out-of-control, intoxicated male who was destroying walls, the ceiling and furniture within the house. Upon arrival, the male suspect had left the scene. A criminal damage to property report was taken and evidence was collected. A search for the suspect was conducted, and the suspect was not located. Sheriff’s deputies returned to the home 11 hours later, and the suspect had returned to the residence and was arrested.

➜ On June 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Piper City for a property stand-by.

➜ On June 14, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a female in Melvin on a warrant.

➜ On June 13, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 800 East in rural Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On June 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Melvin between a grandmother and her granddaughter concerning the use of a vehicle. The vehicle situation was resolved and a report was taken.

➜ On June 12, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with a warrant arrest.

➜ On June 11, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a motorist who stalled their vehicle in water across the roadway at the intersection of county roads 1100 North and 1450 East in Peach Orchard Township. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

➜ On June 11, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Roberts for a complaint of three juveniles riding a moped on the street at Main and Green streets. The father of the children was located and was advised of the incident.

➜ On June 11, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in rural Piper City on a vehicle that was traveling 92 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. After a brief pursuit, the driver pulled into a Piper City driveway and attempted to walk away from the deputy. The driver was arrested for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving with no valid insurance.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Juan M. Garcia, 25, of Buckley, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for speeding on Monday, June 18.



➜ James M. Rasmussen, 48, of Sheldon, was arrested for domestic battery on Monday, June 18.



➜ Sean E. Brady, 43, of Sheldon, was arrested for criminal damage to property and aggravated domestic battery on Monday, June 18.



➜ Brent J. Saathoff, 40, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, June 18. Saathoff was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery.



➜ Eleazar F. Loya, 42, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, June 17, to start serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for a domestic battery conviction.



➜ Alisha M. Thornton, 29, of Knoxville, Tenn., turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, June 17. Thornton was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Nicholas J. Davis, 29, of Sheldon, was arrested on a warrant out of Lawrence County in Missouri on Friday, June 15.

➜ Thomas D. Wilson, 54, of Donovan, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, June 15. Wilson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection.

➜ Anita Ponton, 27, of Clifton, was arrested for possession of a narcotics instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, June 14.

➜ Kathleen L. Powell, 21, of Ashkum, was arrested for theft on Thursday, June 14.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Cynthia A. Slavin, 59, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper parking on a roadway, improper overtaking on the left, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, failure to render aid after a crash and failure to carry a driver’s license while operating a vehicle on Saturday, June 16, following a hit-and-run crash at 9:37 p.m. on Illinois 1 at County Road 1400 North in Iroquois County. A state trooper located Slavin’s vehicle on Illinois 1 at County Road 3300 North. Slavin showed signs of drug impairment.



➜ Mark Blaze, 47, of Hobart, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, June 15, after a state trooper was dispatched at 9:08 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 275 north of Buckley in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the pedestrian, Blaze, whose vehicle was parked on the shoulder. Blaze showed signs of alcohol impairment.



➜ Michael R. Pardue, 62, of Mobile, Ala., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol on Friday, June 15, after a state trooper was dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to a report of a vehicle in a pond near the rest area on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 269 south of Buckley in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Pardue, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Due to a medical condition, Pardue was transported to OSF Medical Center in Urbana.

➜ Cedric D. Taylor Jr., 27, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver more than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, near Onarga in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper patroling the area saw a vehicle speeding while headed south on Interstate 57 near milepost 279. A subsequent search of vehicle revealed 114.5 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Taylor, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 18 traffic tickets — including 11 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 19 written warnings during special Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) conducted in Kankakee and Ford counties on Monday, June 18. The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts as required by Illinois law.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 31 traffic tickets — including 19 for failure to wear a seat belt and one for a child-restraint violation — to go along with 19 written warnings during special Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) conducted in Kankakee and Ford counties on Wednesday, June 13.

The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts. District 21 Illinois State Police will again conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 937 traffic citations and 1,346 written warnings in May, including 17 for driving under the influence and 105 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 33 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 196 motorists, conducted 222 motor carrier inspections and investigated 58 traffic crashes. There were two fatal crashes investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in May. According to the National Safety Council, the major contributing factors to motor-vehicle deaths in the U.S. are lack of occupant protection, alcohol, speeding, young drivers, distractions and large trucks. In

an effort to reduce fatalities, Illinois State Police use enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.