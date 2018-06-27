40-plus local road projects included in IDOT's multi-year plan

PONTIAC — State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, recently expressed his appreciation for the Illinois Department of Transportation’s inclusion of more than 40 local road projects in its multi-year improvement program.

The projects announced recently by IDOT are planned to take place between 2019 and 2024.

“Whether drivers are headed to school or work, vacation or visiting family, we all need good, safe roads,” Bennett said in a news release. “I was glad to see so many improvements slated for the upcoming years in our area.”

The full list of projects for the portion of the state included in Bennett’s 106th Illinois House District follows:



Iroquois County

➜ $21 million for resurfacing, bridge repair and culvert repair on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.

➜ $20 million for resurfacing, bridge repair and culvert repair on Interstate 57 from the Ford County line to near the Buckley interchange.

➜ $18 million for resurfacing and bridge work on Interstate 57 from south of the Buckley interchange to near Illinois 54.

➜ $10.397 million for resurfacing and bridge repair from Clifton to just north of the Kankakee County line.

➜ $2.4 million for resurfacing and ADA improvements on U.S. 24/Illinois 1 in Watseka.

➜ $2 million for a new bridge deck on Interstate 57 at the Buckley interchange.

➜ $1.5 million for bridge replacement on Illinois 1 about 5 miles south of U.S. 24 in Iroquois County.

➜ $1.3 million to replace a bridge on Illinois 1 over Pine Creek in Iroquois County.

➜ $1 million to replace a bridge on U.S. 45 over Prairie Creek in Iroquois County.

➜ $900,000 for resurfacing and ADA improvements to U.S. 45 between Loda and the Ford County line.

➜ $700,000 for bridge replacement on Illinois 1 just south of Wellington.

➜ $700,000 to replace a bridge on Illinois 1 about 2 miles south of Wellington.



Ford County

➜ $50,000 for ADA improvements to Illinois 9/Illinois 54 from Lott Boulevard to Illinois 47 in Gibson City.



Vermilion County

➜ $3.927 million for resurfacing, cold milling, guardrail and ADA improvements to Illinois 1 from the Iroquois County line to just north of Rossville.

➜ $750,000 for bridge deck repairs on Illinois 1 about 3 miles south of Rossville.

➜ $500,000 for bridge deck overlay on Illinois 1 over the North Fork of the Vermilion River.

➜ $300,000 for culvert replacement on Illinois 1 about 2 miles north of Rossville.



Livingston County

➜ $5 million for new shoulders, milled rumble strips and resurfacing of Illinois 117 between Eureka and Goodfield.

➜ $3.9 million for a new bridge deck on Interstate 55 under Illinois 17.

➜ $3 million for bridge replacement over Rooks Creek on Illinois 116 in Livingston County.

➜ $2 million for patching on Interstate 55 between Illinois 17 and Illinois 47.

➜ $2 million for reconstruction of Interstate 55 around the Illinois 17 interchange in Livingston County.

➜ $1.9 million for resurfacing and ADA improvements to Illinois 116 from Illinois 23 to Pearl Street in Pontiac.

➜ $1.5 million for patching on Interstate 55 throughout Livingston County.

➜ $1.5 million for a preservation project on Illinois 117 between Illinois 116 and Mill Street in Eureka.

➜ $1 million for bridge replacement over a drainage ditch on Illinois 17 near Manville Road.

➜ $695,000 for bridge replacement on Illinois 116/117 in Roanoke.

➜ $500,000 for culvert replacement on Illinois 115 about 7 miles west of U.S. 24.

➜ $330,000 for ADA improvements on Illinois 17 between Clinton Street and St. Louis Street in Dwight.

➜ $80,000 for ADA improvements to Illinois 23 between 6th and 7th streets in Cornell.

➜ $60,000 for ADA improvements to Illinois 116 from Oak Street to Ash Street in Cullom.

➜ $30,000 for ADA improvements to Illinois 116 from Illinois 47 to Plum Street in Saunemin.

➜ $10,000 for land acquisition and another $20,000 for utility adjustment near Illinois 115/117.



McLean County

➜ $11.2 million to resurface Interstate 39/U.S. 51 from the McLean County line to just north of the U.S. 24 exit.

➜ $6.566 million for resurfacing and safety improvements to Illinois 9 from Arrowsmith to the Ford County line.



Woodford County

➜ $8.8 million to resurface Interstate 39/U.S. 51 between El Paso and Illinois 116.

➜ $8 million to resurface Interstate 39/U.S. 51 from 3 miles south of Illinois 116 to 1 mile north of Illinois 116 in Woodford County.

➜ $1.7 million for bridge rehabilitation and repair on Interstate 39/U.S. 51 around the El Paso interchange.

➜ $750,000 for culvert replacement along U.S. 150 about a mile east of the Mackinaw River in Woodford County.

➜ $500,000 for culvert replacement along U.S. 150 east of Congerville.