Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 27, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• James B. Zbinden, 49, of Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery.



Misdemeanors

• Jaclynn M. Haney, 24, of Gibson City, for theft (less than $500).

• Jason R. Kern, 39, of Kempton, for defrauding a financial institution (less than $500).

• Allison M. Kern, 35, of Kempton, for defrauding a financial institution (less than $500).

• Gatlin R. Korthals, 24, of Springfield, for possession of hypodermic syringes and needles.

• Stephen C. Piper, 75, of Kempton, for violating a stalking/no-contact order.



Traffic tickets

• Matthew J. Jurlow, 36, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christine E. Faymonville, 42, of Bonfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremiah T. Palmer, 37, of Rankin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Brittany L. Rutledge, 28, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Stephanie M. Hahn, 36, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Aaron J. Nettleton, 42, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christopher D. Crawford, 34, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Katie N. Jones, 25, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Cathy D. Shide, 60, of Milford, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Vincent D. Mauricio, 29, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.

• Andrew L. Begun, 26, of River Forest, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Cory M. Uden, no age listed, of Buckley, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jennifer A. DeSchepper, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Macey J.A. Cross, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper traffic lane usage.

• Ryan C. Gribbens, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric W. Wetsell, no age listed, of Channahon, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph W. Hillman, no age listed, of Frankfort, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ryan J. Johnson, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Preston J. Griffith, no age listed, of Fisher, for failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

• Heather A. Cummings, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chad D. Rockefellher, no age listed, of Baytown, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew T. Hewitt, no age listed, of Gilman, for expired registration.

• Kelly M. Krejci, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christopher T. Stack, no age listed, of Loda, for expired registration.

• Erika Lynn Peet, no age listed, of Saunemin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dallas L. Glazik, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Alisha D. Manszke, 27, of Loda, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Antoniette S. Rangel, 18, of Chicago, for driving with no valid driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Samuel Samano Marcos, no age listed, of Chicago, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger and supervising a minor driver while under the influence.

• Kimberly A. Martin, 18, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Steven M. Mathes, no age listed, of Sibley, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger and failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• A 16-year-old male from Gibson City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and driving with no valid driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• David L. Renfroe, 47, of Gibson City, for public intoxication.



Small claims

• Chris Hustedt Farms Inc. of Paxton vs. Small Engine Warehouse Inc. of Muncie, Ind.

• Midland Funding vs. Bethany Gardner.

• Midland Funding vs. Carol Shaw.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Busey Bank vs. Michael A. Morgan of Gibson City.



Divorces

• Emily Hobson vs. Jacob Hobson.

• Jennifer R. Harrison vs. Kaleb Harrison.

• Sandra Griffith vs. David Griffith.