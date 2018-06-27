GCMS school board approves several bids

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board approved several bids for the 2018-19 school year during its meeting Monday night at the unit office in Gibson City.

The only competitive bid came for the school district’s property, liability and cyber insurance policy. Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the district had a contract with Liberty Mutual through Insurance Providers Group (IPG) for several years, but he put that up for bid a few months ago seeking a lower-cost option. Darnell said Ramza Insurance Group of Streator offered a cheaper option but did not offer cybersecurity. Instead, Ramza’s bid was combined with cyber insurance through IPG.

Darnell said the new insurance policy costs $52,326, which brings savings of $26,000, or 33 percent.

Other awarded bidders include Prairie Farms (milk), Aunt Millie’s (bread) and Area Disposal (trash). Darnell said those three packages only had one bid. Darnell added that the bread contract has cost decreases in each category.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Board members approved asbestos abatement for the elementary school’s gym at a cost not to exceed $110,000. Darnell said asbestos has been discovered inside the 90-year-old gymnasium, where contractors are installing an air-conditioning unit for the first time. The asbestos abatement was approved as an extension to the performance contract with GRP Mechanical.

➜ The board accepted the resignations of Kristin Wilson (kindergarten teacher) and Taylor Rubarts (high school softball coach), effective immediately.

➜ Board members approved Gary Coit’s retirement as custodian, effective Dec. 31, 2020, with a 4 percent increase in salary effective July 1 of each year.

➜ The board approved the employment of Montana Ford (elementary school teacher), Marissa Brewer (eighth-grade science teacher), Jeff Reale (high school agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor), Taylor Rubarts (middle school volleyball coach) and Derrick Babbs (crossing guard) for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board hired Scott Shull as the district’s treasurer for fiscal year 2019 at a cost of $2,000.

➜ Board members approved the following 2018-19 volunteer coaches: Mark Spangler (golf), Jenny White (volleyball), Ann Young (dance) and Seeff Grauer, Josh Carter, Rob Schmitt, Jamie Sexton, Brandon Luttrell and Brandon Shaw (football).

➜ The board approved the district’s Title I plans for the 2018-19 school year, including a waiver for the high school since Darnell said it does not have a 40 percent special-needs level among enrolled students.

➜ The board approved the prevailing wage resolution, with Steve Swearingen in dissent.