One-day outdoor liquor license granted to Gibson City American Legion post

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Council granted a special one-day outdoor liquor license to the Gibson City American Legion post on Monday night.

The Legion’s Steve Anderson told council members that the Legion is hosting a benefit on Aug. 11 for the family of Jeremy Turner, who died last month during a fire in his Elliott home. A portion of 9th Street will be closed for the event, and beer and food will be served. The Legion has also secured a raffle license.

The council also granted special one-day outdoor liquor licenses to the Bayern Stube for July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 11. Debra Stewart, representing the downtown restaurant, said the business wanted to accommodate customers who are eating outside during the city’s monthly Friday Night Cruise events. Beer will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Anderson has requested a special one-day outdoor liquor license for July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 11 for the Legion, as well. Anderson said the Legion has sold out of food during the previous Friday Night Cruise events this summer. The Legion’s request will be voted on by the council next month, since it was not listed on Monday’s meeting agenda.

During Friday Night Cruise events, the Bayern Stube will tape off its patio area and the Legion will serve beer under a tent.

Alderman Susie Tongate said the cruises have been well attended, bringing people to downtown.



Other business

Also during Monday’s meeting:

➜ Miranda Leonard thanked the council for its approval of a resolution renaming the main ball diamond at the city’s West Park in memory of longtime athletic supporter Roy Roemer, who died last October.

➜ The council approved an ordinance change permitting residents to own rabbits legally within city limits. The ordinance allows the ownership of six hens or six rabbits, or some combination of the two that adds up to six. Since chicks could hatch and rabbits have babies, offspring will be allowed on the property up to two months after hatching or birth. After considerable discussion, the council decided that both hen and rabbit owners must apply for a permit and pay a one-time $25 application fee. Alderman Doug Parsons noted there is a cost to the city for the registration process and changing the ordinance.

➜ Apex Clean Energy’s Erin Baker, the project manager for the proposed Ford Ridge Wind Farm eyed for the western part of Ford County, said she had met with Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey recently and said that she had been approached by landowners who would like to sign leases for wind-turbine placement. Baker said the “utility-scale” project would include land north of Railside Golf Course on Gibson City’s north edge. In response to a question raised by Alderman Dennis Pardick, Baker said her company would not provide a wind turbine to the city. Baker said in communities she has dealt with, there has been resistance to the development of wind farms, but she said that it is usually a small minority of residents. Baker mentioned that Ford County is rewriting its ordinance regulating wind farms because of some residents’ concern and said proposed changes could “materially affect our project,” which already has a special-use permit and has been under study since 2009.

➜ The council made plans to meet in special session on Monday, July 2, to discuss the budget and appropriation ordinance. The council also will schedule a public hearing on the budget and appropriation ordinance during its regular meeting on July 9.

