Police Blotter (June 27, 2018)

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Jennifer L. Fortenberry, 48, of 523 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for suspended registration on Friday, June 22.

➜ Haley A. Stagen, 22, of 705 N. Maple St., Paxton, for speeding on Thursday, June 21.

➜ John W. Burnside, 43, of Lake Village, Ind., for speeding on Thursday, June 21.

➜ David L. Renfroe Sr., 47, of 504 1/2 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Tuesday, June 19.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ William E. Spence II, 36, of Ashkum, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for failure to return from furlough on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ Jennifer L. Wasner, 35, of Martinton, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for deceptive practices on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ Eric J. Madding, 41, of Wilmington, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, June 26. Madding was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for writ of body.

➜ Jason A. Woods, 44, of Cissna Park, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ Wikki D. Franklin, 42, of Dalton, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, June 26. Franklin was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Scott P. Shreffler, 48, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for writing bad checks on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ Timmy J. Deaton, 36, of Milford, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for retail theft and possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, June 26.

➜ Dennis L. Walder, 68, of Cissna Park, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection on Saturday, June 23, following a two-vehicle accident near Cissna Park. The accident occurred when Walder was driving east on County Road 400 North and came to a stop at the intersection with County Road 1400 East. Walder proceeded into the intersection, where Walder’s vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male. Both drivers were transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to be treated for injuries, and both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Danville resident struck a deer near Wellington on Saturday, June 23. The accident occurred when Mayte Montes, 19, of Danville, was driving east on County Road 100 North, near County Road 2900 East, and struck a deer that had ran into the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ Andrew D. Stichnoth, 27, of Watseka, was arrested by Milford police for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday, June 24.

➜ Brandon J. Wood, 34, was arrested by Sheldon police on Sunday, June 24. Wood was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ Ricardo Espinoza Jr., 37, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police for battery and resisting arrest on Friday, June 22, after police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South New Street in Milford.

➜ Elizabeth M. Tiffany, 47, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, June 21. Tiffany was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for contempt of court.

➜ Michael T. Collins, 46, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for domestic battery on Tuesday, June 19.

➜ Eric P. Moore, 27, of Martinton, was arrested for criminal damage to property (over $500), burglary and theft (over $500) on Tuesday, June 19.

➜ Juan M. Garcia, 25, of Buckley, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for speeding on Monday, June 18.

➜ James M. Rasmussen, 48, of Sheldon, was arrested for domestic battery on Monday, June 18.

➜ Sean E. Brady, 43, of Sheldon, was arrested for criminal damage to property and aggravated domestic battery on Monday, June 18.

➜ Brent J. Saathoff, 40, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, June 18. Saathoff was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery.

➜ Eleazar F. Loya, 42, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, June 17, to start serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for a domestic battery conviction.

➜ Alisha M. Thornton, 29, of Knoxville, Tenn., turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, June 17. Thornton was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Christopher M. Brown, 34, of Cedar Lake, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of hypodermic syringes and also was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper patroling the area saw a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Brown run off the roadway to the right several times on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 292, near Ashkum. During the traffic stop, Brown showed signs of drug impairment, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several hypodermic syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

➜ Ashley D. Rounds, 32, of Thawville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment and was also ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign during a traffic stop at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the intersection of Interstate 57 and Illinois 54 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Rounds fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. During the traffic stop, Rounds allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rounds’ 10-year-old son, who was in the vehicle, was turned over to a family member.

➜ Cynthia A. Slavin, 59, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper parking on a roadway, improper overtaking on the left, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, failure to render aid after a crash and failure to carry a driver’s license while operating a vehicle on Saturday, June 16, following a hit-and-run crash at 9:37 p.m. on Illinois 1 at County Road 1400 North in Iroquois County. A state trooper located Slavin’s vehicle on Illinois 1 at County Road 3300 North. Slavin showed signs of drug impairment.

➜ Mark Blaze, 47, of Hobart, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, June 15, after a state trooper was dispatched at 9:08 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 275 north of Buckley in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the pedestrian, Blaze, whose vehicle was parked on the shoulder. Blaze showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Michael R. Pardue, 62, of Mobile, Ala., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol on Friday, June 15, after a state trooper was dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to a report of a vehicle in a pond near the rest area on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 269 south of Buckley in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Pardue, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Due to a medical condition, Pardue was taken to an Urbana hospital.