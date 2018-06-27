Scott's Pharmacy warns of phone scam

GIBSON CITY — Scott’s Pharmacy in Gibson City is alerting its customers to an apparent telephone scam.

“It has been brought to our attention that customers are/have been receiving solicitation calls from people saying they are from Scott’s Pharmacy,” said a Facebook post. “These scam artists are using a local number to make it look like it is from our pharmacy. If you receive a solicitation phone call, please do not respond to the requests asked. We do not participate in that activity.”