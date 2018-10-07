Paxton Police Blotter (July 10, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Police received a call at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, that an unknown vehicle had ran over the stop sign in the island in the intersection of Market and Patton streets.

➜ Tabatha A. Childers, 32, of Paxton, reported to police on Sunday, July 8, that some items she ordered from amazon.com had been stolen after they were delivered to her address at 800 S. High St., Apt. 21, on June 28. The items — a collector’s micro-machine cars box set — were valued at $38.50.

➜ Krysta L. Slusher, 20, of Potomac, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger during a traffic stop at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the intersection of Pells and High streets. Police stopped the 2006 Nissan Ultima that Slusher was riding in for having no rear registration light. The driver was a 17-year-old female from Urbana. During the traffic stop, police noticed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and later found 0.5 grams of suspected cocaine in Slusher’s possession. The driver was found not to be intoxicated and was released at the scene.

➜ Courtney A. Woods, 25, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating a vehicle with suspended registration due to no insurance during a traffic stop at 5:08 a.m. Friday, July 6, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. Police stopped Woods’ vehicle — a 2009 Honda Accord — for having a broken taillight and suspended registration. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Helene R. Ellis, 19, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Center and American streets at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Also involved in the accident but not ticketed was Toni M. Molck, 78, of Paxton, who was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan. Ellis was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty. No injuries were reported.