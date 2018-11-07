Five vying for Iroquois County fair queen’s title

CRESCENT CITY — Five young women from Iroquois County will vie for the title of 2018 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen during this year’s pageant, scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the grandstand at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.

Contestants include:

➜ Kaylee Cumbo, 19, of Watseka. A daughter of Julie Sluis, she is a 2017 graduate of Watseka Community High School and is attending Parkland College in Champaign, where she is studying to be a veterinarian technician. She is employed by Monical’s Pizza and Big R.

➜ Samantha Gooding, 21, of Watseka. A daughter of John and Tina Gooding, she is a 2015 graduate of Watseka Community High School and attends Paul Mitchell The School in Bradley, where she is studying cosmetology. Gooding is employed by Monical’s Pizza.

➜ Lyndsey Neukomm, 20, of Cissna Park. A daughter of Walt Neukomm and Charlene Neukomm, she is a 2016 graduate of Cissna Park High School and attends Parkland College in Champaign, where she is studying ag business management, precision ag and agronomy. She is employed by Helena Chemical.

➜ Katlyn Post, 21, of Crescent City. A daughter of Kristine Blum and Doug Post, she is a 2015 graduate of Herscher High School and is attending Illinois State University, where she is majoring in agriculture education. She is employed by the Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District.

➜ Olivia Powell, 18, of Cissna Park. A daughter of Tim Powell and Debra Masters Powell, she is a 2018 graduate of Cissna Park High School and is attending Kankakee Community College on a basketball scholarship and studying nursing. She is employed by Cissna Park schools and Miss Penny’s Daycare.

Samantha Hasselbring of Cissna Park was named the 2017 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen and later the 2018 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. Hasselbring is the daughter of Troy and Lynn Hasselbring. Hasselbring is attending Millikin University, where she is majoring in elementary education.

