Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 11, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• James B. Zbinden, 49, of Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery.

• Karina Del Real, 23, no address listed, for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle.

• Thomas D. Johnson, 55, of Melvin, for criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).



Misdemeanors

• Stephen C. Piper, 75, of Kempton, for violating a stalking/no-contact order.

• Benjamin D. Gentry, no age listed, of Roberts, for assault.

• John D. Napier, 54, of Gibson City, for disorderly conduct.



Civil law violation

• Shelby R. Jones, 24, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Kimberly A. Martin, 18, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Steven M. Mathes, 25, of Sibley, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger and failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• A 16-year-old male from Gibson City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Tony S. Cole, 40, of Shirley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James J. Poustka, 57, of Piper City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• John W. Burnside, 43, of Lake Village, Ind., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Haley A. Stagen, 22, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer L. Fortenberry, 48, of Gibson City, for canceled/revoked/suspended registration.

• Anthony D. Scrimpsher, 20, of Mahomet, for operating a vehicle with a loud sound amplification system.

• Brittany L. Burton, 36, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of Melvin, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Christina A. Rodriguez, 22, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darla J. Steffen, no age listed, of LeRoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Myra M. Mueller, no age listed, of Saybrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Connie A. Casale, no age listed, of Darien, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David C. Rushing, no age listed, of Schaumburg, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Charles J. Pacheco, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Connor W. Genzel, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa B. Fortin, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Derrick M. Johnson, no age listed, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chritstino B. Macias, 33, of Rockford, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., 29, of Crescent City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Anjum Ikram, no age listed, of Conroe, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Khaunar J. Moore, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael N. Tebo, no age listed, of LaPorte, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William Otto Condon, no age or address listed, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hazarath Shail Moham Nawz, no age listed, of Little Rock, Ark., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Margaret M. O’Brien, 22, of Bloomington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Blake R. Widmer, 31, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Alexis Marie Dreyer, no age listed, of Cullom, for failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change in name/address.

• Jeanette E. Hahn, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Veronica P. Anderson, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stacy Marie Boner, no age listed, of Forrest, for operating wipers without headlights.

• Lindsay J. Meyer, 18, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and a muffler violation.

• A 17-year-old female from Urbana, for no registration light, an instruction permit invalud due to driving time, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Janice E. Reid, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Troy E. Hinderer, 60, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Christopher R. Izydorek, 34, of Paxton, for driving without a valid driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Skip A. Betka, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron D. Cooney, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Briana M. Chatman, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Caleb M. Durham, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Shawn E. Kirkpatrick, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Darrlyn Jo Sikes, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Laura E. Sutter, no age listed, of Ellsworth, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney A. Woods, 25, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Hunter M. Wise Jr., no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Laquandis M. Robinson, no age listed, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Julian D. Acosta-Diaz, no age listed, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Karina Del Real, 23, of Highland, Ind., for driving without a valid driver’s license.

• Maryann Gibson, 62, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Sydney E. Trudeau, no age listed, of Momence, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Charles E. Cain, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dana L. Byers, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Colton P. Bebout, 25, of Foosland, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Alexei S. Lagoutcheu, no age listed, of West Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carmen A. Czubatuik, no age listed, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer M. Brockett, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Phillip P. Werdner, no age listed, of Anchorage, Alaska, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron T. Lambert, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Paula C. Dawson, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Janet Lovella Cuccaro, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zaire B. Petty, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bridget M. Hodina, no age listed, of Joliet, for a headlight violation.

• Tracy L. Brucker, no age listed, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew P. Bailey, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nels E. Madsen, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bridgette C. McClain, no age listed, of Hometown, for expired registration.



Ordinance violations

• Robert D. Knell, 58, of Paxton, for accumulation of trash/debris.



Small claims

• Midland Funding vs. Bethany Gardner.

• Midland Funding vs. Carol Shaw.

• Capital One Bank vs. Victor A. Christman.

• Capital One Bank vs. Larry D. Reynolds.



Arbitration

• JH Portfolio Debt Equities vs. David Nelson.

• TD Bank USA vs. Vicki L. Duke.



Divorces

• Jennifer R. Harrison vs. Kaleb Harrison.

• Juana Martinez vs. Herminio Calero.

Family (Child support)

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Ashley Williams and Lisa Williams.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Jana M. Burke vs. McKensie R. Vaughn.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Lindsey D. Benca vs. Roger M. Benca.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Hillary Puls vs. Christopher Harris.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Kayla Gesell vs. Timothy D. Jordan.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Danielle R. Gash vs. Brandon A. Hutson.

• Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services and Danielle R. Gash vs. Christopher A. Ashmus.