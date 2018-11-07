Gibson City's budget supported by revenue from reserve funds

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved a budget for the 2019 fiscal year Monday night with little discussion.

Alderman Scott Davis, finance committee chairman, said council members met the previous Monday to review the budget.

The budget is for the fiscal year that runs May 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019. It shows increases in 12 of the city’s 15 funds, and at $7.31 million, it totals nearly $51,000 more than the 2018 fiscal year’s budget.

As in past years, the budget is balanced. However, for the second year in a row, reserve funds had to be tapped to provide revenue. Last year’s budget was balanced by using $40,000 from reserves, while the 2019 budget required allocating $215,000 in revenue from reserve funds.

Davis noted the city always has underspent what it has budgeted. Davis also said the budget includes an across-the-board salary increase of 3 percent for city employees, but that amount could vary by employee as salaries are set.

According to the unanimously approved budget ordinance, the 2019 budget expenses by fund are: $2,224,915 (general fund), $178,200 (forestry), $0 (motor fuel tax), $121,000 (municipal retirement), $33,000 (tort), $1,100 (GCERT), $21,780 (TIF #3), $108, 100 (parks), $2,200 (band), $2,876,940 (TIF #2), $106,865 (recreation), $88,000 (FICA tax), $2,200 (beautification), $685,410 (sewer) and $861,355 (water).

In the general fund, the three largest expense categories are $511,170 (administration), $756,250 (streets) and $825,165 (police).

TIF #2 fund’s expenses include $353,760 for the city’s agreement with the One Earth Energy ethanol plant and $78,540 for its agreement with the Villas of Hollybrook assisted-living facility. The expenses also include a transfer to escrow of $1,181,510.



Hall presents concerns

Former alderman Jan Hall was present to voice three concerns.

Hall’s first concern related to a budget item of $50,000 designated for the purchase of property near the railroad between 6th and 7th streets. Her concern is that the budgeted price is five times more than the property’s market value, per its current assessment.

Hall said that in the past, the phrase “it’s already in the budget” was commonly used to approve an item with little or no discussion. Mayor Dan Dickey said an expense of this size would definitely be discussed before action was taken.

Hall’s second concern had to do with money budgeted to potentially form another tax-increment financing (TIF) district for the possibility of a hotel being built in Gibson City. Hall asked if potential developers were aware of a previously completed feasibility study.

Dickey said he had shared the feasibility study with the developers. While there is currently no proposal for a hotel, Dickey said the council was preparing in case there would be a future need.

Lastly, Hall urged the council to consider once again participating in the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program as it had for many years in the past. Hall said she believes that program participation would help uniformly replace trees being removed.



Bid accepted

Council members unanimously approved the lower of two bids received to install a new sewer plant auger.

The winning bid was from S&F Welding of Saybrook for $16,475. The only other bid was from Paul’s Machine & Welding of Village Grove for $51,910.

After a suggestion from Alderman Doug Parsons, council members approved a “not-to-exceed” amount of $20,000 for the entire project. Parsons said that action is cleaner than having to approve multiple miscellaneous expenditures.

The extra funds will apply to electrical work of about $2,000 to be provided by the local firm of Farmer Electric and to other potential miscellaneous expenses.



No fencing on trial basis

Steve Anderson of the Gibson City American Legion post received approval from the council to provide outdoor food and beverage service for three nights in conjunction with the monthly Friday Night Cruises in downtown Gibson City scheduled for July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

Council members discussed and then approved a trial run for not requiring plastic fencing for the sidewalk areas around the Legion post during the July 20 event.

Anderson said Legion personnel will monitor customers to make sure they are not in the street.

Dickey requested that Police Chief Adam Rosendahl review the situation and report back to the council. If successful, the council will consider making the arrangement permanent.

The no-fence trial would also apply to the Bayern Stube’s recent request to provide outdoor service at the same event.



Actions tabled

Possible action on a food truck licensing ordinance was tabled due to the absence of City Attorney Marc Miller and Alderman Nelda Jordan, who chairs the ordinance committee.

Action was also tabled on the pending sale of 8.4 acres in Lot 17 in the Jordan Industrial Park to DCT Trucking in Saybrook. The firm is a large trucking operation that needs more space, so it plans to build a four-bay building on the property. The delay was due to City Superintendent Randy Stauffer having questions for the city’s attorney.

Dickey urged Stauffer to remain active on the project, since the firm is anxious to move forward.



Closed session held

The council held a closed session — meeting first with the police chief and then the city superintendent — for the possibility of hiring one or more city employees.

However, no action was taken when the council reopened the meeting to the public.