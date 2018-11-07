PBL school board to hear construction update

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hear a report on the progress of the Clara Peterson Elementary School renovation/expansion project and the PBL High School renovation project during its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.

Also during the meeting:

➜ The board is expected to approve a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of the last meeting; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; and a technology report.

➜ The board will vote on whether to accept waste service proposals for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board will vote on whether to approve new and revised school board policies.

➜ The board will discuss the board’s vision and goals.

➜ The board will vote on whether to begin the budgeting process for the 2019 fiscal year, which began July 1.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees and to discuss collective-negotiating matters between the district and its employees or their representatives.