Police Blotter (July 11, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Police received a call at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, that an unknown vehicle had ran over the stop sign in the island in the intersection of Market and Patton streets.

➜ Tabatha A. Childers, 32, of Paxton, reported to police on Sunday, July 8, that some items she ordered from amazon.com had been stolen after they were delivered to her address at 800 S. High St., Apt. 21, on June 28. The items — a collector’s micro-machine cars box set — were valued at $38.50.

➜ Krysta L. Slusher, 20, of Potomac, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger during a traffic stop at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the intersection of Pells and High streets. Police stopped the 2006 Nissan Ultima that Slusher was riding in for having no rear registration light. The driver was a 17-year-old female from Urbana. During the traffic stop, police noticed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and later found 0.5 grams of suspected cocaine in Slusher’s possession. The driver was found not to be intoxicated and was released at the scene.

➜ Courtney A. Woods, 25, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating a vehicle with suspended registration due to no insurance during a traffic stop at 5:08 a.m. Friday, July 6, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. Police stopped Woods’ vehicle — a 2009 Honda Accord — for having a broken taillight and suspended registration. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Helene R. Ellis, 19, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Center and American streets at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Also involved in the accident but not ticketed was Toni M. Molck, 78, of Paxton, who was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan. Ellis was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty. No injuries were reported.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Phillip P. Weidner, 72, of Anchorage, Alaska, for speeding on Thursday, July 5.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 18 through July 8:

➜ On July 7, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an man for criminal damage to property in connection with an earlier complaint involving vehicles destroying seeded roadsides in rural Rankin.

➜ On July 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of Franklin and Columbus streets in Sibley, where a motorcycle driver was reportedly forced to take evasive action and crashed when a vehicle traveling south on Franklin Street failed to stop at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver received minor injuries.

➜ On July 4, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 1200 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and was issued a civil citation for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

➜ On June 26, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1300 East and 2500 North in rural Piper City. Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On June 25, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 700 North in rural Gibson City. Upon arrival, the rolled-over vehicle had no one around. The driver and passenger called in the crash on the following morning and the driver was issued several citations.

➜ On June 25, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Kempton residence and arrested a male for violating an order of protection.

➜ On June 23, sheriff’s deputies responded to a rural Roberts residence for a domestic disturbance. A male was arrested for domestic battery.

➜ On June 22, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 2100 East and 200 North in rural Paxton. Two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On June 22, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property involving several vehicles driving through freshly seeded roadsides and re-graveled roadways in rural Rankin.

➜ On June 20, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Pine and Cross streets in Piper City. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On June 20, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1375 East and 100 North in rural Paxton. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On June 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in rural Roberts. The male had left the scene, and the female was advised to seek an order of protection.

➜ On June 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a rural Roberts residence for a suicidal male who was involved in an earlier domestic dispute. The male was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Toy L. Brown, 42, of Milford, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, July 9.

➜ Jeremiah J. Walker, 39, of Watseka, was arrested for theft (less than $500) and criminal trespass to property on Sunday, July 8.

➜ Angela R. Julian, 24, of Milford, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Friday, July 6.

➜ Stanley Gossett, 57, of Milford, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Friday, July 6.

➜ Steve Martin, 48, of Champaign, was transported from the Cook County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, July 5. Martin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ Anthony W. Littlejohn, 50, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for unlawful delivery of cannabis on Wednesday, July 4.

➜ Roger Thompson, 36, of Woodland, was arrested on Iroquois County warrants for domestic

battery and battery on Wednesday, July 4.