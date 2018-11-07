Rankin to join program to eliminate blight

RANKIN — Rankin Village Board members last Thursday voted to authorize the village to join the Intergovernmental Municipality Land Bank program.

There is no cost involved; the program simply asks that someone from the community or the village board serve as a board member.

The program exists now in Cook County, south suburban counties and Vermilion County. Vermilion County has 15 towns participating.

The program is designed to help eliminate blight in communities by cleaning up properties and getting them back on the tax rolls. The program has been awarded a $30,000 grant and a $3,000 grant from the state. Additional funding has been received from counties, and the program also is supported by donations.

Also Thursday, the board learned that Roy Beard, the town’s new police officer, must attend the police academy before he begins his job. The first session was full, so he is planning to attend the October session.

Also, board members agreed to have some of the trees in worst condition in Rankin removed and then proceed with taking down others.