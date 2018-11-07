West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Ford County

PAXTON — Ford County Public Health Department Administrator Lana Sample told the Ford County Board on Monday night that the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the county.

Sample also said her department has had two dead birds tested, but the virus was not present in either of them.

County board member Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City reminded those present that only mosquito repellent with at least 20 percent of the ingredient DEET is effective against the virus-carrying mosquitoes. Ray said homemade concoctions just do not do the job.

Also Monday night, no board members responded to five citizens who voiced concerns about proposed revisions to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.

Joanne Fetzner said she has concerns about a proposal to allow turbines as close as 1,500 feet from homes when the industry recommends a 1,640-foot evacuation radius. Fetzner noted that the board has already been made aware of potential health issues associated with wind turbines.

Ann Irhke of rural Buckley reminded the board that every year, tax revenue from wind turbines will be reduced as they depreciate. Ihrke said that makes them an unreliable funding source for the county and termed the siting of wind farms as a “giant Ponzi scheme.”

Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts reminded the board that county families are due the basic rights of safety and determining the use of their own property. She said the proposed setback of 1,500 feet from homes is a concession to the wind companies.

“I ask you to bring integrity back to the process,” Cindy Ihrke said. She said she had heard in the community that small property owners were being termed “squatters.”

Terry Wasmer said research has revealed that electro-magnetic induction from wind turbines has caused real health problems. Wasmer spoke about a woman in the footprint of a wind farm near Bloomington suffering from thyroid disease that improved only when she moved to a house farther away from the turbines and copper cable was buried around the property lines.

Ted Hartke urged the board to include waivers with every setback requirement in the ordinance. That way, Hartke said, a wind company could negotiate individually with all property owners.

“Don’t become the middleman,” Hartke told the board.

Jaci Friedley of Apex Clean Energy, which plans to construct a wind farm in the western portion of Ford County, simply urged the continuation of the ordinance amending process. That will probably require another meeting of the county board’s zoning committee to approve changes to the county’s wind ordinance.

Once the zoning committee approves the recommended changes, the county’s planning commission will be asked to concur with those changes. From there, the proposed revised ordinance advances to the county’s zoning board of appeals for its consideration. That panel will conduct a public hearing on the ordinance and can concur with the changes or vote them down. Finally, the document will go before the full county board, which would then need to approve it for it to become official.

Also Monday night, the board approved the daily rate of pay for election judges. Election judges who have undergone training will see an increase to $200 from $135. Untrained judges will be paid $175, up from $120.

Also, the board approved the lowest bid received — from Iroquois Paving of Watseka for $859,035 — for repaving five miles of Buckingham Road in the far-northern part of Ford County.