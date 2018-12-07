Paxton aldermen to meet July 19 to approve rules for 'small wireless facilities'

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, for the sole purpose of approving an ordinance that would regulate the mounting of antennas and other wireless equipment on utility poles.

The Illinois Municipal League’s executive director, Brad Cole, sent an email last month to all of its member municipalities, informing them that the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act was signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner on April 12, and its effective date was June 1.

Pursuant to the new law, municipalities have until Aug. 1 to approve, if they so desire, an ordinance setting forth a fee schedule for the permitting of “small wireless facilities.” If no ordinance setting forth a fee schedule is approved by the deadline, a city would be required to use the regulations and fees listed in the state statute instead.

City Attorney Marc Miller recommended the council approve its own ordinance during its regular monthly meeting on July 10. Miller told aldermen that doing so would “give you some local control that you otherwise wouldn’t have,” adding that “it also lets you charge some fees that you might not otherwise get (under the state statute).”

“The state statute caps you on what you can charge when (wireless providers are seeking a permit for) these things,” Miller said, “and it also eliminates a lot of your local control on what they can look like and where they can go.”

Miller distributed to aldermen a proposed ordinance that is identical to one that he drafted for the village of Savoy. The Savoy Village Board was expected to approve its own such ordinance on July 11.

“What I did was I took Savoy’s ordinance and put your name on it,” Miller told the council.

The proposed ordinance’s purpose is to “establish regulations, standards and procedures for the siting and collocation of small wireless facilities on rights-of-way within the city’s jurisdiction, or outside the rights-of-way on property zoned by the city exclusively for commercial or industrial use, in a manner that is consistent” with the state law.

A wireless provider would need to apply for a permit to install a small wireless facility on a utility pole. The permit would be valid for at least five years.

There would be an application fee of $650 charged to the wireless provider to collocate a single small wireless facility on an existing light pole. The fee would be $1,000 if installed on a new utility pole built for that purpose.

The wireless provider would also pay a $200 annual fee to the city if it installs a small wireless facility on a city-owned utility pole in the city’s right-of-way.

The maximum height of a small wireless facility would be “no more than 10 feet above the utility pole,” according to the proposed ordinance.

According to the Illinois Municipal League, a small wireless facility, commonly known as a “small cell,” enables the transmission of data and wireless communications to and from a wireless device, such as a computer, cell phone or tablet. The new state law states that small wireless facilities are critical to delivering wireless access to advanced technology, broadband and 911 services to homes, businesses and schools in Illinois.

Miller explained that a number of wireless providers want to install small wireless facilities — which he described as “repeater kind of antennas” — on utility poles to allow “a lot of data to get run through the airwaves more efficiently.” Miller said the plan is for the new antennas to “let us go from 4G to 5G.”

“So it’s really advantageous for a community to be able to accommodate this,” Miller said. “The balancing act is making sure these guys can do what they want to do so we can get to 5G everywhere, and on the flip side give you (as a city) a shot to kind of control the aesthetics of where these go.”

Alderman Rob Steiger agreed that approving an ordinance to give the city some more control over the issue would be a good idea.

“The simplest way to put it is, (the wireless provider will) walk downtown here and go, ‘That’s the pole I’m going to put it on,’ and we’re going to stand here and go, ‘Oh.’ This gives us the ability to say, ‘No, you’re not,’” Steiger said.

The July 19 meeting will be held in the second-floor council chambers at City Hall, 145 S. Market St. The meeting is open to the public.