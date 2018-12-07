PAXTON — The Paxton City Council on July 10 approved its annual appropriation ordinance, showing a maximum of $6.74 million to be spent in the 2018-19 fiscal year, which runs from May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019.

The appropriation ordinance must be approved in the first quarter of each fiscal year. It sets maximum spending amounts for each fund, but it does not require those amounts to be spent.

The expenses are based on revenue projections for the city’s property tax levy, sales tax revenue, revenue from the state and water and sewer revenue.

The corporate fund’s appropriation totals $2.5 million. Appropriated for each fund within the corporate fund are: administration fund ($697,345), street department fund ($647,158), community development/revolving fund ($462,472), bridge replacement and improvement fund ($252,584), police department fund ($244,615), capital projects fund ($166,191), microloan fund ($33,000) and municipal airport fund ($4,400).

Revenue funds have a total appropriation of $2.25 million. Within the revenue funds are the water department fund ($1.029 million), sewer department fund ($476,190), senior bond reserve fund ($406,560), replacement and improvement fund ($174,688), motor fuel tax fund ($137,500) and depreciation account ($27,720).

Special tax funds have a total appropriation of $1.57 million. Within the special tax funds are the police protection fund ($418,000), library special gifts fund ($300,509), Paxton Carnegie Library fund ($204,743), insurance fund ($112,750), landfill and garbage disposal fund ($101,915), special tax allocation fund ($100,627), Illinois Municipal Retirement fund ($77,000), FICA/Social Security fund ($60,500), forestry fund ($47,878), street and bridge fund ($45,000), street lighting fund ($35,200), municipal park fund ($29,755), emergency response services fund ($19,993), audit fund ($10,752) and emergency services and disaster fund ($5,445).

Municipal bonds and interest funds have an appropriation totaling $411,761.