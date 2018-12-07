UPDATED: Loda woman dies in two-vehicle accident in rural Ford County

URBANA — A Loda woman died Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection in Ford County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Lori Whitfield, 54, was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she had been taken for treatment.

Northrup said an autopsy would be performed Thursday, July 12. An inquest may be held at a later date.

According to police, Ms. Whitfield was in a 2014 Dodge Avenger headed south on County Road 1600 East between Paxton and Ludlow just before noon Wednesday when it failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 100 North. The Avenger hit an eastbound 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck as it entered the intersection.

“After the initial impact, both vehicles spun into the southeast ditch,” Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said in a news release. “The pickup entered the ditch and struck a utility pole with the roof, causing it to crush down onto the vehicle’s occupants.”

The occupants of both vehicles had to be extricated, and they were all transported to Carle Foundation Hospital.

There were two occupants in each vehicle. Besides Ms. Whitfield, in the Avenger was Kevin Patterson, 46, of Paxton, who sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

“It has not yet been determined which occupant was driving the Avenger,” Doran noted.

The driver of the Ram was Jeffrey Bowen, 42, of Roberts. He received non-life-threatening injuries. His front-seat passenger, a 10-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson Area Ambulance Service and Ludlow fire department responded to the crash at 11:54 a.m.

The accident remained under investigation by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.