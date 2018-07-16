Beer, food outside to be included in next Friday Night Cruise in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s next Friday Night Cruise is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 20, in the downtown area.

The cruises are held on the third Friday of each month through September.

Organizers are encouraging residents of Gibson City and elsewhere to participate by cruising Sangamon Avenue downtown, or simply parking their vehicles there and showing them off while visiting with friends and neighbors.

Also, several businesses and organizations are participating in some way, including:

— Ace Hardware, which will be open until 7 p.m. The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) will be at the store dispersing rider registration bags for the July 22 FARA bicycle ride along with information regarding FARA.

— The American Legion post, which will hold a cookout and have beer available outside.

— Goingplaces Catering, which will be serving butterfly pork chop Sandwich, chips and a drink for $5.

— The Bayern Stube, which will be serving brats and König Pils beer outside. The restaurant will also have souvenir glasses to take home when a person buys a beer. There will also be a homemade lemonade stand.

— The Cornbelt Shrine Club, which will be selling ribeye steak sandwiches from Sammer’s.

— Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, which will be sponsoring a children’s activity area with a raffle drawing. There will also be a basket of goodies to give away to any girls who register to be a Girl Scout.

—NAPA Autoparts, which will be holding a drawing for a Meguiar’s car care bucket, valued at $100. The bucket will include soap, wax, tire shine, an interior detailer and cleaning towels.

— The Ed Day Skatepark Committee, which will be selling tickets for its July 25 drawing. Tickets cost $1 each, and proceeds support the construction of a skatepark in Gibson City in memory of Mr. Day. The pot after last week’s drawing was $6,629.

— Stone Cold Shaved Ice, which will be pen and serving flavored ice treats. A “Make Your Own Recipe” contest will be held, as well.

