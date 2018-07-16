Loda library seeks candidates for part-time director

LODA — The Loda Township Library is seeking candidates for part-time library director.

The director will be the primary administrator of the library in Loda and be responsible for the basic organization and operation of the library.

“Our candidate must be highly motivated with excellent computer skills, public relations skills, supervise and train a part-time clerk, continue current programs and begin new ones, as well as other duties,” an advertisement for the position said.

A background check will be required. Applications may be obtained at the library with a deadline of Aug. 10.

For more information, people can call 217-386-9911.