Upcoming hydrant flushing could raise lead levels in Gibson City's drinking water

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City workers will be flushing hydrants in the city from July 22 through Aug. 3, and the work could affect the lead content of residents’ drinking water.

In a letter to water customers, the city said hydrants will be flushed at “any location with stirred-up/dirty water.”

The city cautioned that the project may increase the lead content in drinking water. To reduce the risk of lead exposure, residents are advised to:

— Run their water to flush out lead. If a resident does not have a lead service line, they should run the water for one to two minutes at the kitchen tap, which should clear the lead from their household plumbing to the kitchen tap. Once they have done this, they should fill a container with water and store it in the refrigerator for drinking, cooking and preparing baby formula throughout the day. If a resident does have a lead service line, flushing times can vary based on the length of their lead service line and the plumbing configuration in their home. The length of lead service lines varies considerably. Flushing for at least three to five minutes is recommended.

— Use cold water for drinking, cooking and preparing baby formula. Residents should not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap. Lead dissolves more easily in hot water.

— Look for alternative sources or treatment of water. Residents may also want to consider buying bottled water or a water filter that is certified to remove “total lead.”

— Clean and remove any debris from faucet aerators on a regular basis.

— Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead.

— Purchase lead-free faucets and plumbing components.

— Remove the entire lead service line.

— Test their water for lead. Residents can call the city at 217-784-5872 to find out how to get their water tested for lead. While the city does not do the testing, it can provide a list of labs certified to do the testing. Labs will send residents the bottles for sample collection. If test results indicate a lead level above 15 ug/L, bottled water should be used by pregnant women, breast-feeding women, young children and formula-fed infants.