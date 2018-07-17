Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 17, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Andrew W. Stover, 24, no address listed, for two counts of resisting a peace officer.



DUI

• Deborah Lee Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Benjamin K. Mason, 21, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Sarah N. Hawk, 20, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan D. Kendrick, 20, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary J. Watees, 25, of Watseka, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Cindy Lu Tutwiler, 57, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly N. Eaton, 22, of Springfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa H. Gordon, 18, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carey M. Barfield, 42, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon L. Combs, 28, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Cheryl M. Huenecke, 55, of Justice, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Mary Ann Feldstein, 67, of Orland Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Frederick L. Smalley Jr., 52, of Wilmington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Heidi K. McCoy, 37, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony D. Guarino, 47, of Piper City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly A. Rigsby, 47, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven E. Schade, 30, of Cullom, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jacob H. McMillan, 27, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ross B. Cosh, 30, of Fishers, Ind., for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Khenon J. Hall, 30, of Normal, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sean D. Zimmerman, 31, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Troy T. Leak, 43, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alex J. Riblet, 32, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Branden P. Adams, 21, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather N. Puls, 39, of Clarence, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel J. Prieto, 33, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Helene R. Ellis, 19, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at a “T” intersection.

• Austin M. Zalaker, 20, of Gibson City, for failure to yield at a crosswalk.

• A 17-year-old male from Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brian K. Rose, 39, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ainsley R. Fritz, 36, of Reddick, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary G. Johnson, 59, of Saybrook, for failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Kaleb M. Denault, 19, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew J. Riggleman, 18, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Luis Aviles, 20, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kent L. Sinkular, 62, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitchell A. Smith, 25, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Randall J. Ravens, 53, of Onarga, for no valid registration.

• Cody W. Hill, 25, of Elliott, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Trysten A. Shackelford, 19, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Joshua E. Ward, 33, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Scott T. Curling, 45, of Piper City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Kevin K. Patterson, 46, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Deborah Lee Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and reckless driving.

• Ana B. Juarez-Torres, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Martina Skalova, no age listed, of Chicago, for expired registration.

• Karen D. Grant, no age listed, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cailyn R. Adams, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeffrey A. Wade, no age listed, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Mark A. Messner, 29, of Washington, Ill., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason M. Wheeler, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph E. McTaggart, no age listed, of Chebanse, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David R. Renollet, no age listed, of Clifton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Knight, no age listed, of Braidwood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla B. Gonavarum, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rachel L. Billings, 19, of Watseka, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin D. Redeker, 48, of Melvin, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• August M. Crowley, no age listed, of Thawville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Christopher J.T. Muffitt, no age listed, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Shawn D. Pritchett, 46, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• John K. Jarvis, no age listed, of Darien, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jesus M. Cordero-Soto, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ronald W. Hardy, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Linda K. Tousignant, no age listed, of Dwight, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa G. Brown, no age listed, of Oak Lawn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kyle J. Garrett, 32, of Fithian, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nikolas A. Parenti, 18, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving with no lights when required and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, for making an improper turn at an intersection.



Ordinance violations

• Breanna J. Combs, 24, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle.

• Glen E. Derra, 55, of Paxton, for inoperable motor vehicles.

• Lisa A. Danford, 56, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle and allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches.

• Erin E. Park, 37, of Paxton, for accumulation of trash/debris.

• John M. Houston, 53, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle.



Small claims

• Jeremiah Delaney of Rankin vs. Christina Grob of Rantoul and Tim Grob of Rantoul.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anthony W. Graves.



Arbitration

• State Farm Bank vs. Richard Doman Jr.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Pennymac Loan Services vs. Cody R. Weaver and Busey Bank.



Divorces

• Maren S. Downing vs. Michael R. Downing.