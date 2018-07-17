Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 17, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Andrew W. Stover, 24, no address listed, for two counts of resisting a peace officer.
DUI
• Deborah Lee Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Benjamin K. Mason, 21, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Sarah N. Hawk, 20, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan D. Kendrick, 20, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary J. Watees, 25, of Watseka, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Cindy Lu Tutwiler, 57, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kimberly N. Eaton, 22, of Springfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa H. Gordon, 18, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Carey M. Barfield, 42, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon L. Combs, 28, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Cheryl M. Huenecke, 55, of Justice, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Mary Ann Feldstein, 67, of Orland Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Frederick L. Smalley Jr., 52, of Wilmington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Heidi K. McCoy, 37, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony D. Guarino, 47, of Piper City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Kimberly A. Rigsby, 47, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven E. Schade, 30, of Cullom, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jacob H. McMillan, 27, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Ross B. Cosh, 30, of Fishers, Ind., for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Khenon J. Hall, 30, of Normal, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sean D. Zimmerman, 31, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Troy T. Leak, 43, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alex J. Riblet, 32, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Branden P. Adams, 21, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Heather N. Puls, 39, of Clarence, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel J. Prieto, 33, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Helene R. Ellis, 19, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at a “T” intersection.
• Austin M. Zalaker, 20, of Gibson City, for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
• A 17-year-old male from Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian K. Rose, 39, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ainsley R. Fritz, 36, of Reddick, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary G. Johnson, 59, of Saybrook, for failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Kaleb M. Denault, 19, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew J. Riggleman, 18, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Luis Aviles, 20, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kent L. Sinkular, 62, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mitchell A. Smith, 25, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Randall J. Ravens, 53, of Onarga, for no valid registration.
• Cody W. Hill, 25, of Elliott, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Trysten A. Shackelford, 19, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Joshua E. Ward, 33, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Scott T. Curling, 45, of Piper City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Kevin K. Patterson, 46, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Deborah Lee Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and reckless driving.
• Ana B. Juarez-Torres, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Martina Skalova, no age listed, of Chicago, for expired registration.
• Karen D. Grant, no age listed, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cailyn R. Adams, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeffrey A. Wade, no age listed, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Mark A. Messner, 29, of Washington, Ill., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason M. Wheeler, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph E. McTaggart, no age listed, of Chebanse, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David R. Renollet, no age listed, of Clifton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• David W. Knight, no age listed, of Braidwood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kayla B. Gonavarum, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Rachel L. Billings, 19, of Watseka, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin D. Redeker, 48, of Melvin, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• August M. Crowley, no age listed, of Thawville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher J.T. Muffitt, no age listed, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Shawn D. Pritchett, 46, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John K. Jarvis, no age listed, of Darien, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jesus M. Cordero-Soto, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ronald W. Hardy, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Linda K. Tousignant, no age listed, of Dwight, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa G. Brown, no age listed, of Oak Lawn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kyle J. Garrett, 32, of Fithian, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nikolas A. Parenti, 18, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving with no lights when required and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, for making an improper turn at an intersection.
Ordinance violations
• Breanna J. Combs, 24, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle.
• Glen E. Derra, 55, of Paxton, for inoperable motor vehicles.
• Lisa A. Danford, 56, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle and allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches.
• Erin E. Park, 37, of Paxton, for accumulation of trash/debris.
• John M. Houston, 53, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle.
Small claims
• Jeremiah Delaney of Rankin vs. Christina Grob of Rantoul and Tim Grob of Rantoul.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anthony W. Graves.
Arbitration
• State Farm Bank vs. Richard Doman Jr.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Pennymac Loan Services vs. Cody R. Weaver and Busey Bank.
Divorces
• Maren S. Downing vs. Michael R. Downing.
