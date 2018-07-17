GCMS budget projects slight deficit

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s 2018-19 budget maintains a slight deficit.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell unveiled the tentative budget at Monday night’s school board meeting. The budget projects $13,782,050 in expenses and $13,454,400 in revenue, meaning the budget has a deficit of about $328,000.

However, Darnell said the state budget formula would conclude that the budget is balanced since its formula includes only a school district’s operating funds, which include education, operations/maintenance and transportation.

Specifically, the budget includes surpluses in the education fund ($224,350), operations and maintenance ($4,000) and working cash ($68,300). Six major funds are projected to have a deficit, including debt service ($2,500), transportation ($83,300), municipal retirement and Social Security ($70,000), capital projects ($418,500), tort ($12,000) and fire prevention and safety ($88,000).

Darnell said the largest effects on the budget are salaries, benefits and technology. Darnell said GCMS is spending $60,000 this year to buy new copy machines, so the expenses would add up.

In the transportation fund, Darnell said, the spending increases are due to bus transportation for students in out-of-district placements. Darnell did say that the district expects to be reimbursed for special-education placements, meaning that if $300,000 is spent, GCMS will receive $270,000 back from the state.

A majority of the budget’s proposed deficits are in projects that the district has already allotted money for. Among those are the air-conditioning project at the elementary school, which included asbestos removal (fire prevention), meaning that the project’s spending came out of two separate fund balances.

Darnell said he anticipates the district’s property tax rate to be lower this year than last year’s, although taxes might increase due to an increased equalized assessed valuation (EAV).

Board member Steve Swearingen asked if water fountains were installed at the schools. Darnell said new ones are already in place.

Before the regular board meeting, Ford County Special Education Cooperative (FCSEC) Director Jesse McFarling shared information about the FCSEC budget. That budget calls for $1,492,200 in revenue and $1,523,500 in expenses. McFarling said the budget is a 1.7 percent increase over last year’s. McFarling added that the 2018 fiscal year’s budget came in at $100,000 under budget.



Other business

In other business:

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Chad Acree as a teacher and coach, effective immediately, and hired Colton Leake as his replacement.

➜ The board hired Kara Smith as the high school softball head coach for the 2019 season and also hired Jenny DeSchepper as a volunteer assistant.

➜ The board Ryan Tompkins’ resignation as assistant high school softball coach.

➜ The board hired Melissa Nichols as a special-education teacher and Jessica Lee as middle school office assistant.

➜ The board approved a Title I waiver for the middle school. Curriculum Director Erin Nuss said the waiver was required due to the school having fewer than 40 percent of its students living below the poverty level. Nuss said that the number is expected to increase back above 40 percent before the start of the school year in August.

➜ The board approved a new after-school running club, which will be overseen by GCMS Elementary School physical education instructors Chrystal Little and Mike Schwenk.