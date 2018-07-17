Lake Iroquois done with cleanup after fish kill, now awaiting test results

LAKE IROQUOIS — Lake Iroquois officials still aren’t sure what caused the death of thousands of fish in the lake near Loda on a recent weekend.

However, after 2 1/2 days of cleanup, the lake — and its wildlife — appears to be returning to normal.

“I noticed last night that from my patio, the lake was a nice blue color, and we are seeing fish swimming and turtles,” Lake Iroquois resident Jim Shearl said Tuesday. “And I attribute all of that to the quick response of our volunteers and their hard work over 2 1/2 days to get the (dead fish) cleaned up.”

Shearl, chairman of the Lake Iroquois Association board’s recreation committee, said the cleanup was finished last Wednesday morning. It began shortly after the fish kill was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 8.

Lake Iroquois officials on Tuesday were still waiting to receive test results from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to determine what caused the fish kill. An inspector for the IEPA collected water samples at the lake last week, and Shearl said Tuesday he expects the results to be known in the next “week to 10 days.”

Shearl said last week that “as best as we can determine,” the fish kill was caused by the fish not getting enough oxygen due to a phenomenon called “inversion,” also known as “lake turnover.” Shearl noted that following the fish kill, the lake’s water appeared “very muddy,” which lines up with the theory.

Meanwhile, Shearl said routine testing of the water by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows there are no E.coli bacteria issues in the lake. Lake Iroquois received test results Monday from the IDPH, Shearl said.

“We have a swimming beach at the lake, and we normally have the water tested every week (to make sure the water is safe for swimming),” Shearl said. “But since we had this fish kill, we’re going to send samples in a couple of times a week for a while (to the IDPH as a precautionary measure).”

Despite receiving good water test results from the IDPH this week, no swimming is allowed at the lake yet.

“The (swimming) beach will not be open for swimming even though we got one good test,” Shearl said. “We want at least one more, maybe two (before re-opening it for swimming).”