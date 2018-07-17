Loda official: Electricity at pavilion tampered with

LODA — Loda Village Board President Carol Arseneau said during the board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday that the electricity in the pavilion at the village park had been tampered with. Arseneau said she had not yet received any cost estimates back from the electricians she had contacted for bids to fix the electricity.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board learned that two bids had been received for road work on Jefferson Street. One bid, for $15,000, was for a section of Jefferson Street from Chestnut to Mulberry streets. The other bid, for just under $20,000, was for a section of Jefferson Street from Chestnut to Franklin streets. Board members voted to accept the bid for the work spanning from Chestnut to Franklin streets from C&C Trucking and Rust Farms. After reviewing the bids again, Trustee Ronda Breeden noticed that the bid was actually for $20,700. Any street work that exceeds $20,000 in cost requires an engineer to be involved. “I will talk to (the bidder),” Arseneau said.

➜ Board members voted to have a Fall Dance and a Junior King and Queen Pageant from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

➜ An engineer told board members that they could proceed with the demolition of a house on property where a new water tower is expected to be built. The engineer said the village will need to find out if there is asbestos in the home prior to tearing it down.

➜ Board members voted to allow Nicor to dig on village property in order to install a gas line on the west side of Biggs Lawn Care.

➜ Treasurer Myles Reck said he found a old picture while going through old things and asked the village if he could either buy it or have it. Breeden said she thought the picture should stay in Village Hall.

➜ Trustee Joyce Gharst said she has received several complaints about a property at the corner of Locust and Washington streets. Trustee Cathy Tittle said a dog had been removed from the property by Iroquois County animal control officers after it was found tied up and left there.

➜ Bills were presented for payment, including a bill from Tru Green, which was never approved by the board.

➜ Breeden thanked resident Richard Coffey for mowing a property on Maple Street, and Arseneau thanked her husband, Dave, for doing some work.

➜ Coffey asked about the Sandford property, saying the mosquitoes and vermin are bad there.