Paxton Police Blotter (July 17, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nikolas A. Parenti, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for driving with no lights when required and no proof of vehicle insurance during a traffic stop at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, July 14, near the intersection of State Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2009 Toyota Camry XLE that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A burglary at Shields Automart, 580 John St., was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday, July 14. An unknown amount of tools and various office supplies were reported stolen. The value of the items was not immediately known. There were signs of forced entry into the building. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for making an improper turn during a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the intersection of Market and Orleans streets. The traffic stop was initiated after an officer saw Buss make an improper turn. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Buss, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests, police said. Buss was taken to the Ford County Jail, where he submitted to a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.112 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Spencer L. Brown, 20, of Buckley, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, after a Paxton police officer who was aware that Brown had a warrant out for his arrest saw him in the area of Market and Pells streets.

➜ Patricia S. Kirby, of 243 S. College St., reported to police at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, that two windows on her 2002 Dodge Caravan were found broken out. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.