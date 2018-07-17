Tentative settlement reached in One Earth Energy property tax appeal

By ROSS BROWN and JEAN NOELLSCH

Ford County Record correspondents



GIBSON CITY — After almost a decade spent fighting its annual property tax assessments in cases that have cost the City of Gibson and the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district more than a million dollars in legal fees, One Earth Energy has reached a tentative settlement on its property values.

In an agreement that was approved by the school board and city council Monday night, the ethanol plant on Gibson City’s west side has agreed to a $12 million assessment for the 2018 tax year and $10.79 million for 2009, with assessments gradually increasing in the years in between.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation and dialogue between the two parties, and we came to a conclusion that we thought was fair to everyone,” GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. “No one is winning, and no one is losing. It’s just a fair compromise.”

Per the terms of the settlement, the One Earth Energy ethanol plant will be assessed at $10,797,820 in years 2009-2011, $11,257,820 for years 2012-2014, $11,527,000 in 2015 and exactly $12 million for the past two tax years. One Earth Energy has also agreed to forego any assessment disputes for the remainder of the life of its tax-increment financing (TIF) district, which ends in 2039.

For each year of its assessment, the ethanol plant is being assessed a base land value of $151,730, with the remainder coming via improvements to the property, which starts at $10,646,090 in 2009 and increases slightly in the years when the assessment will increase.

In the future, One Earth Energy’s annual assessment “will increase as a result of real property improvements made” during the previous year, per the agreement. In addition, One Earth Energy will be required to report property improvements and approximate costs to both the city and school district.

Darnell said One Earth Energy might pay differing amounts in different years based on the specific circumstances.

“Obviously, their tax rate depends on how much our rate is, so they may be paying more or less,” Darnell explained. “If they do any additions, those will also be added on.”

Darnell stressed that the agreement has only been agreed to in principle, and there are still many fine details to be worked out.

“All of the details of previous years’ cases have to be sorted out,” Darnell said. “All of the entities have to agree. This is an agreement in principle that took place fairly recently, so the parties and attorneys haven’t had a chance to review the details fully.”

Darnell added that the school district, city and One Earth Energy will release a statement to the public once the final agreement is settled. As for the timetable of that settlement, Darnell said he hopes it will be finished in time for the school board’s Aug. 20 meeting.

“That’s just on our end, though, and it still has to go through the Ford County Board of Review, the (county) assessor and the (state’s) property tax assessment board,” Darnell added.

While GCMS is losing out on revenue from One Earth Energy’s first assessed values, which were higher than $20 million each year, it will receive something in return, as the city has agreed to pay GCMS 10 percent of One Earth Energy’s property taxes each year, which brings the school district’s amount to 40 percent instead of 30 percent. Darnell said the 10 percent deal is part of the ethanol plant’s TIF district.

“By the city agreeing to pay us, we’re getting a substantial amount more right off the top before any (tax) distribution takes place,” Darnell said.

Darnell said increasing the district’s allotted amount to 40 percent would nearly make up for the loss of further property taxes based on the initial assessments. Former GCMS superintendent Anthony Galindo said during his tenure that the district would lose about half a million dollars each year based on what One Earth Energy wanted its assessment reduced to.

Each year since 2009, the ethanol plant has filed an appeal of its property assessment value with the Ford County Board of Review, seeking to have its assessment lowered to below $10 million. The case ended up going before the state’s property tax appeals board. An administrative law judge heard arguments in the case but had not reached a ruling before the tentative agreement was reached.

GCMS has spent upward of $1 million on attorney fees through a suburban Chicago law firm which represented it at the state level. Darnell said the school district was defending the county’s initial assessment in order to try and receive tax revenue. Darnell added that each taxing body would need to OK the deal before it is finalized.

Still, Darnell said that since the settlement was reached out of court, he feels that it was fair.

“It’s been going on for nine years, and it’s been a big deal for everyone,” Darnell said. “I think that if we can come to a settlement where everyone feels like it’s fair — which I think we’re all in agreement about — then I think it’s going to be good for everyone involved.”



Gibson City Council approves resolution

Gibson City Council members unanimously approved a formal resolution Monday night stating their intent to offer a financial incentive to encourage a settlement of the property tax dispute between the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district and One Earth Energy over the Ford County assessor’s valuation of the ethanol plant’s property.

The dispute has been ongoing since the 2009 tax bill that was payable in 2010, according to information presented to the council during Monday’s special meeting.

The incentive to GCMS consists of a significant increase in the school district’s share of the net increment generated in the tax-increment financing (TIF) district in which the ethanol plant is located, but only as it relates to One Earth Energy’s property. The resolution offers to increase the district’s current 30 percent share of the increment to a 40 percent share — a one-third jump in what the school recoups from the revenue it gives up from creation of a TIF district.

The “TIF increment” is the difference between property tax revenues generated within a TIF district before the district was created and any increases in property tax revenues generated after it was created. In this situation, however, the TIF increment under discussion applies only to the property tax revenues generated from One Earth Energy’s assessment.

The proffered increase begins with property taxes for the current 2018 tax year, payable in 2019. More important, the council’s offer is good not only for the current year but also for all subsequent remaining years of the TIF district, which is set to expire in 2039.

The final settlement terms of One Earth Energy’s assessment are not yet in place, however. Council members understood that the school board received a “settlement sheet” to review at their own July 16 meeting.

The settlement sheet numbers, which were not made part of the council meeting’s information, will be used to put together the final settlement agreement, according to an understanding of the situation offered by City Attorney Marc Miller.

Mayor Dan Dickey said he is optimistic that an agreement will be reached on One Earth Energy’s assessed valuation. Dickey said information the school board is reviewing simply puts in writing the terms agreed to in principle during private negotiations between representatives of the involved parties: Dickey; Jeremy Darnell, GCMS superintendent; and Steve Kelly, manager of One Earth Energy.

The resolution approved by the council states that the city “expresses its appreciation of One Earth Energy’s financial investment in the community and for GCMS’s commitment to the education of the community’s students.”

Dickey said aldermen will have a chance at a future council meeting to review terms of the final settlement when it is agreed to.

Council members were told that the process to complete a final agreement could take up to 90 days, as attorneys will have to finalize some details. Dickey is hopeful, however, that the time period could be as short as 30 days.

“That could happen,” Kelly agreed.

“This is the beginning of the process to finalize an agreement to put before the county and the PTAB (the state’s property tax appeals board),” Kelly said of the council’s offer to the school board. “PTAB has always encouraged us to settle it among ourselves.”