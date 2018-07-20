Police Blotter (July 20, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nikolas A. Parenti, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for driving with no lights when required and no proof of vehicle insurance during a traffic stop at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, July 14, near the intersection of State Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2009 Toyota Camry XLE that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A burglary at Shields Automart, 580 John St., was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday, July 14. An unknown amount of tools and various office supplies were reported stolen. The value of the items was not immediately known. There were signs of forced entry into the building. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ James M. Buss, 24, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for making an improper turn during a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the intersection of Market and Orleans streets. The traffic stop was initiated after an officer saw Buss make an improper turn. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Buss, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests, police said. Buss was taken to the Ford County Jail, where he submitted to a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.112 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Spencer L. Brown, 20, of Buckley, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, after a Paxton police officer who was aware that Brown had a warrant out for his arrest saw him in the area of Market and Pells streets.

➜ Patricia S. Kirby, of 243 S. College St., reported to police at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, that two windows on her 2002 Dodge Caravan were found broken out. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Dong V. Bui, 65, of 534 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for speeding on Friday, July 13.

➜ Darice L. Venson, 35, of Urbana, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, July 12.

➜ Frank R. Burdette, 20, of 527 N. State St., Gibson City, for speeding on Thursday, July 12.

➜ Jamie N. Andrew, 44, of Mapleton, for speeding on Wednesday, July 11.

➜ Tracey L. Johnson, 51, of 316 N. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer on Tuesday, July 10.

➜ Stacey L. Wells, 39, of Memphis, Tenn., for an improper turn at an intersection on Tuesday, July 10.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Maria Gomez, 39, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on a Kankakee County warrant on Wednesday, July 18.

➜ Justin E. Johnson, 37, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to railroad property on Tuesday, July 17.

➜ Michael E. Ervin, 56, of Woodland, was arrested by Milford police for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday, July 17.

➜ Rodolfo A. Sanchez, 48, of Onarga, was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, July 13, following a two-vehicle accident on County Road 1500 North near the intersection with Blue Spruce. The accident occurred when Sanchez was driving west on County Road 1500 North and struck a parked vehicle alongside the roadway occupied by David W. Ebert, 30, of Onarga. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Anthony T. Porter, 25, of South Holland, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for an unauthorized state title on Thursday, July 12.

➜ David R. Blair, 39, of Gilman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine precursors and possession of a narcotics instrument on Wednesday, July 11.

➜ Joshua E. Kempen, 28, of Milford, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for possession of methamphetamine on July 10.

➜ Cheyenne M. Hollingsworth, 23, of Onarga, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, July 10. She was wanted on a Livingston County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Gerald J. Housam, 46, of Huntley, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop in Iroquois County near Buckley on Monday, July 16. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 45 about two miles south of Buckley at 8:39 p.m. The trooper was able to catch up with the vehicle at the intersection of county roads 1190 North and 550 East. During the traffic stop, the driver, Housam, showed signs of alcohol impairment.