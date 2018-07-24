Paxton Police Blotter (July 24, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Yvonne K. Stevens, 37, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 8:10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at her apartment at 202 1/2 N. Market St.

➜ Dustin M. Watson, 28, of Paxton, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at 420 E. Chestnut St.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported when a mail truck backed into a sport-utility vehicle in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office, 209 S. Market St. The accident occurred when a 2005 International mail truck driven by Richard W. Engel, 24, of Champaign, and owned by Davis Mail Services Inc., based in Selma, Ind., backed into a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rhonda S. Wolfe, 58, of Paxton.