Pay raises granted to Gibson City's non-unionized employees

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members granted a 3 percent pay increase to all non-union city employees during their meeting Monday night.

In addition, assistant office secretary Taylor Braasch was granted a $2-per-hour increase, bumping her pay to $14.50 per hour. Also, public works employee Dave Merritt was given a 50-cent increase in pay. Both of those increases are on top of the 3 percent increase handed out.

All pay increases are retroactive to May 1 — the start of the city’s fiscal year.



Stauffer: No lead in water

Also Monday, City Superintendent Randy Stauffer blasted WCIA Channel 3 for airing a misleading news story last week about the city’s hydrant flushing.

Stauffer said the city sent out a news release on its website and Facebook page as well as a paid notice in the Ford County Record advising residents that city employees would be flushing hydrants. The notice advised residents that sediment could be stirred up that might contain trace amounts of lead.

Stauffer said the city’s notice was required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and that it was written by state officials.

“It’s a generic form that was given to the City of Gibson by the EPA, and it just states that we are flushing the hydrants and when you flush the hydrants, we’re going to stir up sediment,” Stauffer said. “Anytime you stir up sediment, there’s always a possibility it could have lead in it.”

Stauffer held up a copy of last week’s edition of the Ford County Record and showed aldermen the paid notice on page B7 as well as what he called a “nice” news article on page A7, which he said “basically gives the same information that’s in our report.”

“Channel 3 News did pick up on that and ran a story for two days saying that there’s a possibility Gibson City could have lead in its water,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer explained that each Illinois municipality is required to release the same notice from the state EPA and that Gibson City released the same notice last year with no problems.

Stauffer said that should residents encounter dirty water, then they should flush their line before using it further. Hot water heaters are a sediment trap, Stauffer went on to say, adding that most people do not flush their hot water heaters like the recommended monthly amount of time.

Stauffer said hot water should not be used for cooking in the first place, as only cold water should be used and then heated up.

As for concerns about lead pipes, Stauffer said all of the city’s lead pipes have been removed and replaced and that he did not know of any lead pipes that are in use by the city’s water system today.

Stauffer said the city has never had problems with lead in its water and that it was never a huge deal to begin with.

“There’s no big news story about Gibson City having lead in its water,” Stauffer said. “We don’t have lead in our water and have never tested positive for lead in our water.”

Alderman Susie Tongate said Brattsch revised the city’s Facebook notice on Monday morning to clear up confusion among residents. Tongate said Facebook posts tend to attract people who otherwise would not hear about it via the news media.

“We need to reword it so that people are aware that there’s no change, and that we’re just making the report that we’re being asked to make,” Tongate said.

Stauffer said the generic notice was required by EPA officials, and he added that the city would face violations and possible fines if it did not post it.



Mistake results in swift bid approval

Also Monday, council members approved a payment not to exceed $6,500 for roof repairs to the three-room addition on the east side of the North Park’s pavilion.

Stauffer said the entire pavilion roof was replaced 17 years ago, but the three rooms in question have a flat roof without room for water runoff. Stauffer said the ACT Theatre Company and community band members do not like water leaking into the rooms, which are used as dressing rooms and to store equipment.

“I did not realize what the problem was until this summer when I got out and checked the problem myself,” Stauffer said. “It needs to be done by the winter at the latest.”

Acknowledging that most area roofing companies are fully booked, Stauffer said he tried to contact two local contractors without any luck.

“One of the local contractors has already told me he can’t do it this year,” Stauffer said. “I’ve repeatedly left messages to one of our local repairmen, and he’s never called me back.”

Stauffer said the lone bid from Bash-Pepper Roofing of Champaign was guaranteed for 30 days, having been signed July 17. Mayor Dan Dickey asked Stauffer if he would look into other bids and then report back at the next council meeting in two weeks.

Peg Stauffer, the city’s head administrative assistant, then mistakenly asked Stauffer what the bid amount was. After Tongate pointed out that the bid had been publicized, council members quickly put the bid up for a vote. Alderman Doug Parsons, who has expressed support for the competitive bidding process, voted “no.” Dennis Pardick was absent.

After the vote was taken, Stauffer said that Bash-Pepper, headed by Gibson City native Cord Schroeder, would be the best option.

“The local guys might take weeks,” Stauffer said. “These guys will come and rip it off and be done in two days.”



Wireless ordinance approved

Council members also approved an ordinance that amends the city’s ordinance code to regulate wireless facilities’ deployment.

City Attorney Marc Miller explained that the industry is trending away from having one large cell tower in a specific area and instead having baseball bat-shaped antennas with a box underneath to improve service coverage. Miller said the objects are much more common in larger communities, but he did not rule out the possibility of one coming to Gibson City in the future.

“Given the size of the community, I don’t think you’re going to see several hundred of these things come to town,” Miller said. “Years ago, we did have a company that came to Paxton to strengthen a weak spot in the town’s system.”

Miller said the ordinance allows the city to control where the antennas are installed. If city officials do not approve of one location, then they can recommend another spot within 100 feet of the proposed one. They can also regulate how many are in the city.

The state Legislature had previously passed legislation giving municipalities up to two months to approve the recommended changes. Once the deadline passes, Miller said, the city cannot regulate wireless facilities without the approved ordinance.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Council members approved the sale of the remaining 8.4 unsold acres at the Jordan Industrial Park to Bob and Tammy Purcell of Saybrook, who plan to relocate their business, DCT Trucking, to that location. The agreed-to sale price is $112,000, which is 80 percent of the land’s $140,000 appraised value.

➜ Jennifer Thomas, organizer of the upcoming 2018 Harvest Fest, gave an update to aldermen about this year’s event and some new features. Thomas said the Bank of Gibson City has requested to move its fall Coffee & Cars event to Neal Tire the Saturday of the festival. Council members agreed to vacate 7th Street on the morning of the event for parking. Also new this year is what Thomas called a mock 5K event, consisting of a mile walk through the downtown streets from noon until 2 p.m. on the Saturday of the event. Thomas said the race would start at the American Legion post and end at Sammer’s. Gibson Area Hospital and the Corn Belt Shrine Club have signed on as sponsors, with Shriners Hospitals for Children as the designated charity for any entry money. Thomas said there were no problems with alcoholic beverages at last year’s festival.

➜ Council members approved the public recreation and fishing budget for the 2019 fiscal year. Gary Lutterbie, the public recreation and fishing committee’s chairman, said the budget total is $34,951. Itemized expenses include $15,900 for dog park fencing, $8,217 for dog park accessories, $9,525 to install riprap at the pond (Lee Excavating bid), $1,500 for trees and $1,120 for handicapped parking spaces. All of those expenses are to be paid with tax-increment financing (TIF) funds. Among non-TIF-eligible expenses is $1,600 for portable toilets.

➜ Karen Kummerow of the Gibson City United Methodist Church requested that the city allow three golf carts that are not street-legal on the weekend of Aug. 25-26 for the annual Poured Out Church weekend. Council members granted the request. Kummerow said the golf carts will take refreshments to volunteers on that Saturday, then transport people to and from parking lots on that Sunday.

➜ Stauffer said a tree was felled by wind at the South Park campground. Stauffer said residents can call the city if they would like to donate trees to the park, adding that the area is barren.