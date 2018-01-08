Churches, organizations to ‘pour out’ into community

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City churches and organizations are coming together to “pour out” into the community on Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26.

They will be washing windshields at Casey’s General Store and FS; bagging groceries at County Market; conducting a paper and household products drive to benefit the emergency food pantry at the Shepherd’s Closet and the Gibson Area Food Pantry; collecting items for care packages being sent to members of the active-duty military; serving at the local food pantry; helping with home repairs, yard work and painting projects; cleaning at Shepherd’s Closet; helping at the Moyer District Library; making cards for various churches to send throughout the year; passing out cookies to everyone they meet; tying quilts that will be sent to refugees and the homeless; singing at Heritage Health, the Gibson Area Hospital Annex and Villas of Holly Brook; and offering prayers for schools, city officials, and police, fire and ambulance services. They also plan to make a “heritage video” of memories shared from so many of the residents in Gibson City.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, everyone participating is invited to join the fellowship at the North Park pavilion for a pork loin sandwich luncheon starting at noon. After lunch, anyone is welcome to join the group as they “pour out” into the community to finish their work.

Participating will be Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s Interact Club, the Gideons, the Knights of Columbus, the Gibson City Police Department, the Gibson Area Fire Protection District, local emergency medical technicians, the Gibson City American Legion post, the GCMS High School FFA chapter, the Gibson City Rotary Club, local Boy Scouts, the Gibson City Lions Club, the American Lutheran Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City United Methodist Church, Gibson City Bible Church, New Beginnings Church and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Anyone else interested in participating is asked to contact Cynthia Davis at 217-784-5444.