Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



DUI

• Tim I. Whitson, 55, of Roberts, for driving under the influence of alcohol, an intoxicating compound or drug.



Civil law violation

• Samuel C. Foulks, 33, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Wolfgang C. Heisler, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Jacob A.M. Parrish, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Zilfija Ballazhi, 53, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Laurie I. Baur, 52, of St. Louis, Mo., for reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, not driving on the right side of the road, improper traffic lane usage, and stopping or parking on railroad tracks.

• Drake A. Vanduzer, 31, of Ottawa, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• James E. Simmons Jr., 25, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kunal Sacheva, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Martin S. Brackett IV, 24, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sally A. McCallum, 48, of Marseilles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael A. Girot, 22, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeannete Zavala, 18, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gannon T. Neurohr, 28, of Ottawa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin C. Hasty, 36, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Amanda Jo Griner, 32, of Cullom, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• James P. Torres, 20, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Margaret A. Aylmer, 27, of Roberts, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Lawrence Turkson, 62, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christine L. Swartz, 25, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Mack Arthur Reed, 33, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael J. Crawley, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael A. Myers, 28, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary L. Frank, 55, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Austin M. Flessner, 20, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel W. Rossolille, 47, of East Lynn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Melvin, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Lyle Dean McLaughlin, 55, of Kelly, N.C., for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew W. Bennett, 37, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Corinne N. Dilorenzo, 36, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kaia A. Bowen, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary A. Helland, 27, of Joliet, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Tim I. Whitson, 55, of Roberts, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage and making an improper turn at an intersection.

• Karen M. Liggett, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon J. Basham, 39, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jose De Jesus Torres-Perez, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David A. Goble, 40, of Indianola, for an overweight on axle violation.

• James J. Head, 58, of Rantoul, for an overweight on axle violation.

• Levi J. Etheridge, 27, of Rantoul, for an overweight on axle violation.

• Kyle E. Warner, 26, of Crescent City, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Kaleb A. Ulrich, no age listed, of Paxton, for a muffler violation.

• Jerry W. Galligar, no age listed, of Oswego, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Bobby G. Carter, no age listed, of Kentland, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Erick A. Avelar Hernandez, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Roger L. Long, no age listed, of Fithian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Coy W. Williams, no age listed, of Richton Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David J. Trumble, no age listed, of Crescent City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dillion M. Turner, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Patricia Lady Carstens, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew D. Driscoll, no age listed, of Morton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ismael F. Camargo Pizano, 31, of Thawville, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• John P. Pittman, 38, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Samuel C. Foulks, 33, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, making an improper turn at an intersection and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Roldan E. Montes, 21, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Haley N. Nystedt, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica K. Reeves, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gao Yuanyang, no age listed, of Dublin, Calif., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John M. Fehr, no age listed, of Rankin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• John H. Keaton, no age listed, of Rankin, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Justin L. Guge, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rance A. Wooten, 26, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Russell J. Olson, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis P. Massie, no age listed, of Lexington, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• William T. Mitton, 20, of Waddell, Ariz., for soliciting without a permit.

• Ryan M. Jeffrey, 24, of Huntington, Calif., for soliciting without a permit.



Small claims

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jason Sefrhans of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. John Marty.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Kyle Maness.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Ryan Rahming.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Kerry Pilkington.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Barbara Ann Martinez.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Gregory Frichtl.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Michael D. Angus Sr.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Scott Chamberlain.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Christina Stanley.



Chancery/foreclosures

• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Henry Collins Jr., unknown heirs of Henry F. Collins Jr. and the Illinois Department of Revenue.