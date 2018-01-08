Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
DUI
• Tim I. Whitson, 55, of Roberts, for driving under the influence of alcohol, an intoxicating compound or drug.
Civil law violation
• Samuel C. Foulks, 33, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Wolfgang C. Heisler, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Jacob A.M. Parrish, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Zilfija Ballazhi, 53, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Laurie I. Baur, 52, of St. Louis, Mo., for reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, not driving on the right side of the road, improper traffic lane usage, and stopping or parking on railroad tracks.
• Drake A. Vanduzer, 31, of Ottawa, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• James E. Simmons Jr., 25, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kunal Sacheva, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Martin S. Brackett IV, 24, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sally A. McCallum, 48, of Marseilles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Girot, 22, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeannete Zavala, 18, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gannon T. Neurohr, 28, of Ottawa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin C. Hasty, 36, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Amanda Jo Griner, 32, of Cullom, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• James P. Torres, 20, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Margaret A. Aylmer, 27, of Roberts, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Lawrence Turkson, 62, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christine L. Swartz, 25, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Mack Arthur Reed, 33, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael J. Crawley, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Myers, 28, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary L. Frank, 55, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Austin M. Flessner, 20, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel W. Rossolille, 47, of East Lynn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Melvin, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Lyle Dean McLaughlin, 55, of Kelly, N.C., for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew W. Bennett, 37, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Corinne N. Dilorenzo, 36, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kaia A. Bowen, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary A. Helland, 27, of Joliet, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Tim I. Whitson, 55, of Roberts, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage and making an improper turn at an intersection.
• Karen M. Liggett, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon J. Basham, 39, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jose De Jesus Torres-Perez, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• David A. Goble, 40, of Indianola, for an overweight on axle violation.
• James J. Head, 58, of Rantoul, for an overweight on axle violation.
• Levi J. Etheridge, 27, of Rantoul, for an overweight on axle violation.
• Kyle E. Warner, 26, of Crescent City, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Kaleb A. Ulrich, no age listed, of Paxton, for a muffler violation.
• Jerry W. Galligar, no age listed, of Oswego, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Bobby G. Carter, no age listed, of Kentland, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Erick A. Avelar Hernandez, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Roger L. Long, no age listed, of Fithian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Coy W. Williams, no age listed, of Richton Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• David J. Trumble, no age listed, of Crescent City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dillion M. Turner, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Patricia Lady Carstens, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew D. Driscoll, no age listed, of Morton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ismael F. Camargo Pizano, 31, of Thawville, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• John P. Pittman, 38, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Samuel C. Foulks, 33, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, making an improper turn at an intersection and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Roldan E. Montes, 21, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Haley N. Nystedt, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica K. Reeves, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gao Yuanyang, no age listed, of Dublin, Calif., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John M. Fehr, no age listed, of Rankin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• John H. Keaton, no age listed, of Rankin, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Justin L. Guge, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Rance A. Wooten, 26, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Russell J. Olson, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Travis P. Massie, no age listed, of Lexington, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• William T. Mitton, 20, of Waddell, Ariz., for soliciting without a permit.
• Ryan M. Jeffrey, 24, of Huntington, Calif., for soliciting without a permit.
Small claims
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jason Sefrhans of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. John Marty.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Kyle Maness.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Ryan Rahming.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Kerry Pilkington.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Barbara Ann Martinez.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Gregory Frichtl.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Michael D. Angus Sr.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Scott Chamberlain.
• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Christina Stanley.
Chancery/foreclosures
• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Henry Collins Jr., unknown heirs of Henry F. Collins Jr. and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
