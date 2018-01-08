Gibson City food pantry marks milestone

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — A few months shy of four years since its founding, the Gibson Area Food Pantry has grown at a monumental pace.

Established in 2014 and operated at that time inside a storage shed at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, the pantry has expanded in the past four years to include a number of local organizations that recruit volunteers and potential needy customers to receive food.

Located for the past eight months at its permanent headquarters inside the Elite Performance Center on Illinois 9 in Gibson City, the organization offers a mass food distribution twice a month and at other times if needed.

And just two weeks ago, the food pantry achieved its latest milestone: 200,000 meals.

“We’re getting a lot of new people signed up,” said Rick Ertel, a member of the food pantry’s board of directors. “Just in the last two months we’ve had 30 new families. At our distribution earlier this month we had 418 individuals, which is amazing.”

According to information Ertel provided, the Gibson Area Food Pantry currently provides support for 4,171 individuals, including more than 350 families and some in Champaign, Vermilion, Iroquois, McLean, Logan, Dewitt, Livingston and Woodford counties, in addition to its home base of Ford County.

Ninety-five percent of the pantry’s customer base comes from Ford County. Fifteen percent are senior citizens (65 and older), while juveniles comprise 45 percent of the pantry’s customer base.

Both age groups are critical categories based on development and security.

“A lot of our older customers have kind of cycled out, which is what we want,” Ertel said. “It’s great to know people who can get back on their feet and get out on their own again.”

Before the existing food pantry was founded, a church-based food pantry had been located inside the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank provided a monthly truckload of donated food at the Gibson City Bible Church for needy families. Neither option was standalone or well-known, making it hard to know just how many families experienced food insecurity.

With the food pantry started at the hospital, word-of-mouth and media publicity increased the number of people showing up at the food pantry on Saturday mornings, causing it to outgrow the space the hospital had provided.

So in November 2017, after three years at the hospital site, the food pantry moved into the former Alco store on Illinois 9 that the hospital had recently purchased.

“The hospital is growing and they have their space needs, and it worked out better for them if we were out here,” Ertel said.

While the entire store portion has been retained for use as the new Elite Performance fitness center, which will open this fall, the hospital remodeled Alco’s backroom warehouse into space for the food pantry to use exclusively.

“This used to be a warehouse for Alco with bare steel walls, and the hospital came in drywalled the walls and poxyed the floor for us,” Ertel said. “We added new lights, and we have a whole new air conditioning unit.”

Since moving to its new digs, the food pantry’s operations have become more efficient. Along with a parking lot large enough to hold vehicles for both volunteers and customers, Ertel said the facility has added restrooms specifically for the food pantry’s use, and the organization was able to purchase a new commercial refrigerator to store fresh produce.

“This might be smaller square footage, but it’s much more efficient,” Ertel said. We don’t have to set up and tear down everything each time. We can operate this a lot easier.”

Ertel said a community member donated a chest freezer that adds to the food pantry’s fleet of machines which store food prior to distribution days. Ertel said the Midwest Food Bank delivers a truckload of food on Thursdays before each distribution, and the facility is able to hold more food than before at the hospital.

“We really increased our ability to hold food.” Ertel said. “Our idea is that increased produce increases consumption. We are trying to get food that has more nutritional value. That’s one of our big goals.”

Among the welcomed changes to the pantry is that food is now stored entirely on-site. At its previous location, volunteers set up and took down tables and chairs before and after each distribution.

In its current format, equipment and infrastructure stays as is, which Ertel said makes it easier to track inventory. At its hospital location, food was stored on racks, which are not needed since the food pantry is the sole organization taking up the space.

“Without the racks, we have a clear path, so it’s easier to take stock,” Ertel said. “During the school year, we get bread everyday from County Market. They also give us huge amounts of food that they go through.

“One student and a job coach come out here, and they do most of the mopping and cleaning for us,” he added.

The food pantry’s volunteer force remains strong. Ertel said an average of 70 people volunteer their time at each distribution. Area groups helping with the food pantry include the Gibson City Rotary Club, Gibson City Lions Club, Gibson Area Hospital staff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students and eight local churches (United Methodist, First Christian, First Presbyterian, Our Lady of Lourdes, Church of Christ, American Lutheran, Gibson City Bible Church and New Beginnings Church).

Ertel said that, in particular, he has encouraged students at GCMS schools, where he works full-time teaching mathematics, to help deliver plastic tubs of food to residents at the Schoolhouse Apartments and Shaner Villas, two low-income housing facilities that the food pantry delivers to one Saturday each month.

“I love to send high-schoolers out for deliveries because it widens their horizons to what’s inside our communities that they didn’t realize,” Ertel said. “It’s widened people’s eyes to what’s out there in community, and I think it surprises a lot of people that there’s that much need in our community.”

Ertel said the pantry’s new customers have heard about the organization either through Facebook or from other individuals. Ertel said word-of-mouth advertising has led to multiple customers in some communities.

“Rankin is a good example,” Ertel said. “We started out slowly, but now we get several people from Rankin.”

Ertel said Gibson Area Hospital provides its rural clinic patients with the food pantry’s information as a reference and makes referrals if patients are food-insecure.

As for the food pantry’s current projects, Ertel said the summer children’s food program at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City is in its final weeks, with an end date of Aug. 17. Also, Ertel said the organization’s backpack program begins at the start of the school year in late August, and food bags will once again be distributed to needy students at GCMS High School.

The backpack program is located at GCMS Elementary School and involves administrators putting food inside needy students’ bookbags. The high school’s program is relatively new.

“Last year we started food bags at the high school,” Ertel explained. “Usually they give those out on Fridays after school. There’s usually extra at the high school, so that way if a teacher in another building finds out that a student isn’t eating well, they can take food over there.”

Currently, the GCMS school district’s poverty rate is near 40 percent, meaning many of the district’s students do not receive adequate nutrition. Ertel does not expect that rate to decrease anytime soon.

“If you look at the turnover rate in surrounding towns, the poverty rate is growing,” Ertel said. “The move-ins are usually below the poverty rate, including a lot of large families. It seems like the need is increasing.”

Ertel said many of the meals are relatively inexpensive, averaging 50 to 60 cents per meal. Ertel said residents are welcome to donate food to the pantry, as well.

“If people have garden produce that they want to bring in here, that’s fine,” Ertel said. “Just don’t cut it or wash it. Some people have even donated ground deer meat. All we need is a receipt from the locker.”

Ertel stressed that the food pantry remains a highly inclusive organization.

“We don’t care where you live,” Ertel said. “If you need to get food, you can come and get food.”

Donations to the pantry may be sent by mail to: P.O. Box 324, Gibson City, IL 60936.