PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Edward J. Nuss, 24, of Thomasboro, was arrested for domestic battery after police were called to a residence in the 400 block of South Taft Street at 8:08 p.m. Sunday, July 29. The battery allegedly occurred when Nuss got into an altercation with a family member.

➜ Roldan E. Montes, 21, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, July 28, near the intersection of Pells and Fall streets. The traffic stop was initiated after police allegedly saw Montes driving 46 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. The 2009 Dodge Charger that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Samuel C. Foulks, 33, of Danville, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and making an improper turn during a traffic stop at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the intersection of Market and State streets. The traffic stop was initiated after police allegedly saw Foulks make an illegal “J-turn.” During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and found Foulks’ license to be suspended. The 2016 Chevrolet Impala that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Benjamin K. Mason, 21, of Rantoul, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful delivery of cannabis during a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the 300 block of East Summer Street. The traffic stop occurred after Ford County’s dispatch center received a report from Gibson Area Ambulance Service paramedics that they had seen a vehicle swerving all over the road while on Ford County Road 1900 East, north of Paxton. Paxton police found the vehicle after it had pulled into a driveway at 304 E. Summer St. When police arrived, a 16-year-old male passenger from Paxton exited the vehicle and fled. The driver — Mason — remained in the vehicle. Police immediately noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed the presence of 52 grams of cannabis. The teen was later located, and a report has been forwarded to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges. The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that Mason was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Drake A. Vanduzer, 31, of Ottawa, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, on Interstate 57 north of Paxton. The traffic stop was initiated after Paxton police noticed a vehicle speeding away from the area of Market Street and Ottawa Road after the driver had seen the police. Police soon caught up with the vehicle and ran its plates, finding that the 2008 Ford Escape had been stolen in Champaign. Police continued to follow the vehicle north on I-57 as backup was on its way. After backup arrived, the traffic stop was conducted at mile post 266 on Interstate 57, about five miles north of Paxton.

➜ Beth A. Swinford, 27, of Chicago, was arrested for unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance, forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, 108 N. Market St. Swinford allegedly tried to use a forged prescription to acquire 120 Oxycodone pills. Police also found a hypodermic syringe, several straws and several baggies in her possession.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Mary W. Heflin, 60, of Chicago, for unauthorized possession of a prescription form, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Friday, July 27.

➜ Matthew Bennett, 37, of Bellflower, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, July 25.

➜ Ryan M. Jeffery, 20, of Huntington Beach, Calif., for soliciting without a permit on Wednesday, July 25.

➜ William T. Mitton, 20, of Waddell, Ariz., for soliciting without a permit on Wednesday, July 25.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paige E. Chambers, 52, of Sheldon, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, July 28.

➜ Steven C. Kelly, 46, of Loda, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, July 27. Kelly was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery.

➜ Paul A. Ross Jr., 32, of Watseka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, July 27.

➜ Lawrence F. Young, 23, of Clifton, was arrested for domestic battery on Friday, July 27.

➜ Amanda J. Graham, 22, of Bradley, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, July 26.

➜ Brandon J. Wood, 34, of Sheldon, was arrested for burglary and theft on Thursday, July 26.

➜ Jason R. Crose, 31, of Champaign, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft (less than $500) and possession of a hypodermic syringe on Thursday, July 26.

➜ Kevin Chidester, 30, of Gilman, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Wednesday, July 25.

➜ Brooke L. Sears, 26, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery on Tuesday, July 24.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of activity in the area:

➜ Justin A. Watson, 21, of South Holland, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, obstructing justice, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and was issued citations for speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, July 26, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a southbound vehicle driven by Watson speeding on Interstate 57 at milepost 294, near Ashkum. A subsequent search of Watson revealed 11 Xanax pills. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, 16 grams of cannabis, three fraudulent driver’s licenses and three fraudulent checks.