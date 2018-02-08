Committee expected to vote on proposed wind-farm rule changes Tuesday

PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s zoning committee has called a meeting for Tuesday morning to finalize proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.

Committee Chairman Dave Hastings has scheduled the meeting for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in Paxton. The meeting is open to the public.

The county’s zoning enforcement officer, Matt Rock, said the committee is expected to review the proposed changes and vote on them during the meeting.

Among proposed changes are those related to wind-turbine setbacks. Hastings said during the committee’s last meeting that the 1,500-foot setback the committee is recommending as a minimum distance between turbines and structures was arrived at as a “compromise.”

Hastings noted that although some residents feel 1,500 feet is too close, the companies wanting to build wind farms in Ford County think that setbacks much greater than that would make the construction of a wind farm burdensome or even impossible.

Hastings noted that the committee does not want the setbacks to be too restrictive for wind farms to be built in the county because such projects are needed to help boost the county’s property tax base.

County board member Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton noted that not all committee members or board members agree with the proposed 1,500-foot setback. McQuinn said he feels 1,500 feet is “too close.”

If the committee approves the proposed changes, the ordinance would advance to the zoning board of appeals and planning commission, and those two panels would then vote on whether to concur with the recommended changes before the full county board would take its own vote to approve the revised ordinance.